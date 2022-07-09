Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh wedding: Bride dazzles in green Banarasi lehenga for Mehendi

    First Published Jul 9, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Pictures from Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi's Mehendi ceremony shows the bride beaming in her attires while the groom cannot take off his eyes from his dulhaniya's mehendi.

    Image courtsey: Sangram Singh

    Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi are all set to tie the knot today, on Saturday, as the couple takes their decade-long relationship t the next level. After being in a relationship for so many years, Payal and Sangram are finally getting married. And their wedding is going to be nothing, but a mirror image of their relationship – simple, elegant and beautiful. While the couple will officially become Mr and Mrs in a few hours from now, their pre-wedding pictures have already started doing rounds. Fresh pictures from their Mehendi ceremony are out, and the couple looks extremely adorable in every single photo.

    The pre-wedding festivities began on Friday with a puja that was held at Prachin Rajeshwar Mahadev Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district.

    ALSO READ: Video: Sangram Singh leaves Payal Rohatgi blushing ahead of the wedding

    The ancient Shiva temple is said to be at least 850 years old and is believed to established in the 1500s by a ‘Seth’ hailing from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

    ALSO READ: 5 interesting facts about historical Rajeshwar Temple, venue of Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh’s wedding

    On Saturday, Sangram Singh shared these pictures from Payal Rohatgi’s Mehendi ceremony that was held on Friday at JP Place in Agra. In the pictures, Payal can be seen donning a green Banarasi lehenga.

    ALSO READ: Pictures: Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding- "I am so excited, wedding is in the 850-year-old temple"

    The Banarasi lehenga in olive green colour is matched with a brocade blouse with rose gold work on it. Payal Rohatgi carried a net dupatta along with it as she dazzled in her Mehendi attire.

    In another set of pictures from a pre-wedding festivity, Payal Rohatgi was seen in a turmeric yellow lehenga with hues of rustic orange, blue and red over it. The lehenga also had sequenced work on it.

    For both the lehengas, Payal Rohatgi opted for subtle make-up and flower jewellery, She styled her hair in soft curls while blushing for all the pictures.

    As for Sangram Singh, the wrestler wore a black bandhgala and churidar pyjama. Inside the bandhgala, he wore a black kurta with a standing collar. The sequencing work on his bandhgala matched perfectly with Payal Rohatgi’s attire.

    Meanwhile, on Saturday, a video from Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi did rounds wherein the two can be seen doing an adorable couple dance.

    The video shows how Sangram Singh makes Payal Rohatgi twirl and blush at the same time. Their wedding is said to be taking place at the ancient Hindu temple and will be attended by families and close friends of the couple.

