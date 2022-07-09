Mahesh Babu to romance Pooja Hegde in Trivikram Srinivas’s next?

South Indian actor Mahesh Babu's film 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' was released in the theatres in May. The film got a good response from the audience and made a good collection at the box office as well. Recently, the movie got also released on the OTT and has once again been gaining traction since then.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Mahesh Babu has already started working on his next project with director Trivikram Srinivas. And if reports are to be believed, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with one of South's most talented actresses, Pooja Hegde.

According to several media reports, actor Mahesh Babu will work with director Trivikram Srinivas for the film 'SSMB 28'. Although this information was revealed earlier also, now its shooting details have also been shared. The film 'SSMB 28' is being produced by Shraddha Krishna and the shooting of this film will start in August. Actress Pooja Hegde is also going to be seen in the film along with actor Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu to work with SS Rajamouli: After the film 'SSMB 28', the actor will continue to be completely busy for the next two years as reports suggest that he has been signed for SS Rajamouli's next project. With this, Mahesh Babu is set to become a pan-India star. The work on this upcoming film of Rajamouli will start in the year 2023. At the same time, for the release of Mahesh Babu's film 'SSMB 28', the audience will have to wait for a long time, as the film will reportedly not release anytime before the end of 2023.

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde’s sizzling chemistry: Mahesh Babu's pairing with actress Keerthy Suresh in the film 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' has been well received and now he will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde. It remains to be seen how much the audience with like them together.