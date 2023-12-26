Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sara Ali Khan celebrates Christmas with parents Saif, Amrita; Kriti spends the day with Kartik Aaryan

    Bollywood stars sparkled with festive joy this Christmas! Sara Ali Khan shared heartwarming moments with parents Saif and Amrita, expressing longing for brother Ibrahim. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan celebrated merrily with friends

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan celebrated Christmas joyously with her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, capturing the festive spirit with heartwarming pictures. The global celebration, observed on December 25th, saw Bollywood celebrities sharing their Christmas wishes and glimpses of their celebrations on social media. Sara Ali Khan expressed gratitude for the joyous moments with her parents but also conveyed missing her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, during the festivities. In an Instagram post, she shared pictures and wrote, "Missed my Baby Brother...Thank you Santa for this Merry merry Christmas @iak I wish you were here."

    Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, who have previously collaborated in films, celebrated Christmas together with friends, showcasing candid moments filled with laughter and cheer. This festive gathering appears to be a customary celebration for the dynamic duo, as they were seen reveling in the holiday spirit together last year.

    Other Bollywood celebrities, including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bipasha Basu, and Arjun Kapoor, also shared glimpses of their festive Christmas celebrations on social media, adding to the collective joy of the season. The photos and posts from these stars provided fans with a sneak peek into the festive cheer and warmth that enveloped Bollywood during the Christmas celebrations.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
