Throwback: Kareena Kapoor claimed Raha looked more like Ranbir; Alia Bhatt chipped she looked like Rishi

Kareena Kapoor playfully engaged in comparing Raha with the Kapoor clan, stating that she resembles more like Ranbir. Yesterday Raha made her first media appearance before partaking in the Kapoor Christmas Lunch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's power couples, recently shared a glimpse of their adorable daughter, Raha, on the occasion of her second Christmas. The revelation sparked a frenzy among fans who couldn't resist speculating about whom the little one resembles the most. Interestingly, during a candid chat on the eighth season of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt engaged in a friendly debate over Raha's resemblance.

In the episode, when Karan Johar queried Alia about the "sunshine" of her life, Raha, Kareena chimed in, describing the little one as "gorgeous." Alia, proud and beaming, confessed to eagerly showcasing Raha's pictures to anyone curious about her well-being. Describing Raha as the "happy," "healthy," and "light" of their lives, Alia shared endearing anecdotes of their interactions.

Alia disclosed that she enjoys asking Raha questions, such as, "Where is Raha?" To everyone's delight, the toddler points to herself. When asked about her parents, she points accordingly, showcasing her early communication skills. Alia expressed her joy in witnessing Raha's responses and learning, sharing heartfelt moments with her in the quiet morning hours.

The conversation took an amusing turn when Karan Johar playfully interjected with "Ranbir," to which Kareena suggested that Raha bears a striking resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor. Alia, with a playful retort, stated that Kareena had been saying the same, emphasizing that it might be a "Kapoor thing" for their babies to inherit the Kapoor lineage's distinct features.

However, Alia had her own perspective, asserting that Raha is a perfect blend of both her and Ranbir. In a surprising twist, she mentioned that, at times, Raha looks remarkably like Ranbir's father, the late Rishi Kapoor. The lighthearted banter between Kareena and Alia added a delightful touch to the conversation about Raha's appearance.

ALSO READ: 'Never outraged her modesty...' Sukesh Chandrasekhar counters Jacqueline Fernandez's plea

Earlier this year, Alia addressed the decision to keep Raha away from the public eye during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. She clarified that it wasn't about hiding her daughter's face but rather about embracing a comfortable approach to parenting. Alia emphasized the need to avoid undue pressure and to wait for the right moment, expressing pride in her daughter and their family.