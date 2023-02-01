Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns spy for Indian instalment of Russo Brothers' Citadel

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu showcases her fiery 'Citadel' look and says that the Indian instalment of the spy blockbuster starring Varun Dhawan has started rolling.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns spy for Indian instalment of Russo Brothers' Citadel RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu released the first poster for her role in the new Amazon Prime Video series on Wednesday. The actress is anticipated to portray a spy in this espionage action series helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK), who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. She is dressed in jeans, a leather jacket, and sports shades.

    Samantha wrote on her first-look poster, "The mission has caught fire. The Indian Citadel instalment has already begun." The news comes more than a month after Varun was introduced as the series' male protagonist.

    Also Read: Union Budget 2023: Movie ticket prices, OTT platforms subscriptions to be costly?

    The showrunners and directors of the unnamed Citadel series headquartered in India are the acclaimed creation team Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK). Sita R. Menon, Raj, and DK collaborated on the local episode. The streaming site also stated that filming is now taking place in Mumbai. Following that, the unit will go to North India before continuing on to overseas destinations such as Serbia and South Africa.

    Also Read: Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide

    As previously revealed, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will feature in the first Citadel universe series, produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO alongside David Weil and will air in 2023. Along with Madden and Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci will star in the first Citadel series. Additional Citadel productions in local languages are in the pipeline, including an Original Italian series starring Matilda De Angelis.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No food bed or bathroom Aaliya Siddiqui advocate says Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family tortured her RBA

    ‘No food, bed or bathroom': Aaliya Siddiqui's advocate says Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family 'tortured' her

    Union Budget 2023 Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit talks about the entertainment industry expectations RBA

    Union Budget 2023: Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit talks about the entertainment industry’s expectations

    Union Budget 2023: Movie ticket prices, OTT platforms subscriptions be costly? Here's what we know RBA

    Union Budget 2023: Movie ticket prices, OTT platforms subscriptions to be costly?

    Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide RBA

    Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide

    Pathaan Press Meet: Shah Rukh Khan revealed how they go to film sets each Monday as a 'labour class' vma

    'Pathaan' Success Bash: SRK say stars dress well for events but go to film sets like 'labour class'

    Recent Stories

    Nirmala Sitharaman sixth finance minister to deliver budget five times in a row; know more - adt

    Nirmala Sitharaman sixth finance minister to deliver budget five times in a row; know more

    Budget 2023 Did you know India s first budget was presented at 5 pm gcw

    Budget 2023: Did you know India's first budget was presented at 5 pm?

    Budget of world's fastest growth in economy; Key numbers to watch out for from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech AJR

    Budget of world's fastest growth in economy; Key numbers to watch out for from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

    No food bed or bathroom Aaliya Siddiqui advocate says Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family tortured her RBA

    ‘No food, bed or bathroom': Aaliya Siddiqui's advocate says Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family 'tortured' her

    Budget 2023 Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree with black and gold border know finance ministers previous attires gcw

    Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman dons red saree with black and gold border

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon