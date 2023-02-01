Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns spy for Indian instalment of Russo Brothers' Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu showcases her fiery 'Citadel' look and says that the Indian instalment of the spy blockbuster starring Varun Dhawan has started rolling.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu released the first poster for her role in the new Amazon Prime Video series on Wednesday. The actress is anticipated to portray a spy in this espionage action series helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK), who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. She is dressed in jeans, a leather jacket, and sports shades.

Samantha wrote on her first-look poster, "The mission has caught fire. The Indian Citadel instalment has already begun." The news comes more than a month after Varun was introduced as the series' male protagonist.

The showrunners and directors of the unnamed Citadel series headquartered in India are the acclaimed creation team Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK). Sita R. Menon, Raj, and DK collaborated on the local episode. The streaming site also stated that filming is now taking place in Mumbai. Following that, the unit will go to North India before continuing on to overseas destinations such as Serbia and South Africa.

As previously revealed, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will feature in the first Citadel universe series, produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO alongside David Weil and will air in 2023. Along with Madden and Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci will star in the first Citadel series. Additional Citadel productions in local languages are in the pipeline, including an Original Italian series starring Matilda De Angelis.