Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Budget 2023: Movie ticket prices, OTT platforms subscriptions to be costly?

    Budget 2023: When it comes to the entertainment business, both fans and professionals anticipate changes in tax rates. The entertainment industry expects numerous things from the Union Budget 2023, which will be unveiled in Parliament in a few hours.
     

    Union Budget 2023: Movie ticket prices, OTT platforms subscriptions be costly? Here's what we know RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 to Parliament today, February 1. The central government is expected to reveal many new tax reforms and adjustments to existing economic policies.

    While many people have high hopes for the Union Budget 2023 in light of the economy's recovery following the Covid-19 epidemic, the entertainment industry is also hoping for some respite regarding movie ticket and OTT subscription pricing.

    Many Bollywood and film industry professionals have advocated for uniform and consistent prices for movie tickets. Currently, the pricing of movie tickets for single-screen theatres and multiplexes varies significantly, resulting in a disparity in the quality and upkeep of the business.

    Also Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film's ticket prices have dropped, read on to know why

    Suppose the demands of the entertainment industry are met. In that case, the announcement of the Union Budget 2023 could mean that the movie ticket prices in multiplexes could be lowered, leading to people from all economic classes getting access to movies on the big screen.

    On movie tickets, India has one of the highest entertainment taxes in the world. While it is a state-regulated issue, the Union Budget 2023 may include a new policy to restrict the entertainment tax on movie tickets, making them more inexpensive.

    There needs to be more clarity on whether OTT rates would be influenced by the Union Budget 2023, because private firms have their pricing model set for different modes and forms of OTT subscription.

    Also Read: Keerthy Suresh to marry her childhood friend from Kerala? Here's what we know

    Indians account for a sizable portion of the global audience for Netflix and Amazon Prime, the two OTT behemoths. The movie theatre sector has suffered greatly due to the availability of OTT subscriptions across the country. If movie ticket prices are reduced, consumers can rely more on the big screen to consume content. To compete with decreased movie ticket costs, OTT companies may also lower their subscription fees.

    In the past, the Union Budget did not place a high value on the entertainment business. Still, due to the industry's expanding needs, tax exemptions are probable for the upcoming fiscal year.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide RBA

    Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide

    Pathaan Press Meet: Shah Rukh Khan revealed how they go to film sets each Monday as a 'labour class' vma

    'Pathaan' Success Bash: SRK say stars dress well for events but go to film sets like 'labour class'

    wrestling WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023-ayh

    WWE: These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023

    Video Sunny Leone gets hurt, shares video of her bleeding toe on Instagram-WATCH RBA

    Video: Sunny Leone gets hurt, shares video of her bleeding toe on Instagram-WATCH

    'Mad respect': Uorfi Javed hails Kangana Ranaut for defending the style icon's fashion choices vma

    'Mad respect': Urfi Javed hails Kangana Ranaut for defending the style icon's fashion choices

    Recent Stories

    India United States elevate strategic partnership with launch of iCET details here gcw

    India, United States elevate strategic partnership with launch of iCET

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch today When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to launch today: When and where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live?

    Budget 2023: Watch out for infrastructure, defence and auto stocks AJR

    Budget 2023: Watch out for infrastructure, defence and auto stocks

    Budget 2023 Step by step guide to download mobile app of Union Budget details here gcw

    Budget 2023: Step-by-step guide to download mobile app of Union Budget

    Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide RBA

    Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon