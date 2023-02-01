Pathaan day 7: YRF's film crosses Rs 640 Crs, breaks all records in first week worldwide

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has smashed new box office records for a Hindi cinema release. The action flick is selling like hotcakes at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Pathaan, the action film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has shattered all major box office records in less than a week. This picture has become the highest-grossing film in the careers of the three principal performers thus far, and it remains to be seen how big of a box office haul Pathaan will make in the coming period. Pathaan has left the largest pan-India films, KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2, in his wake as he writes box office history.

Pathaan is on a rampage not only in India but all across the world. Globally, it has exceeded the Rs 600-crore barrier. We can readily classify it as a legitimate blockbuster. The actioner is on course to have one of the best first-week collections.

Pathaan box office collection

This YRF's film has exceeded KGF 2's Week 1 collection. According to Box Office India, "Pathaan continued its dream run at the box office on Tuesday, collecting over 21 crore nett, bringing its first week (7 days) total to an astonishing 315 crore nett in Hindi. This is more than a hundred crore nett more than the original Hindi film and 65 crore nett more than KGF 2, which had the greatest first week total before Pathaan raced past it in five days."

It said, "The decline on Tuesday will be approximately 15%, which is amazing, and the business on Tuesday will undoubtedly be the finest first Tuesday after the pandmeic. The film's trajectory is also fantastic, since it is witnessing an usual Tuesday dip on high volume business following a lengthy weekend."

On the other hand, trade analyst Ramesh Bala reported that Pathaan earned about Rs 640 crore at the worldwide box office collection. His tweet read, "In one week, #Pathaan has grossed about â‚¹ 640 Crs at the WW Box office (sic)."

Pathaan's abroad collection has been dominated by regions in the Gulf, Canada, and the United States. At this pace, Pathaan will soon exceed Aamir Khan's Dangal's foreign box office receipts.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan, released in theatres on June 2. He is also working with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki, which will be released this Christmas.