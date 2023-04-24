Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts throwback photo of her 16-year-old self on her Instagram story

    The Oo Antava girl, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, posted a monochrome throwback photo on her Instagram stories a couple of hours ago. The snapshot shows a teenage Prabhu as she gazes into the distance.

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 7:12 PM IST

    The actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu uploaded a photo of herself and went on a trip down memory lane. On Monday, Samantha shared her flashback image on Instagram. In the monochromatic candid picture, Samantha sat on a couch and gazed off into the distance. In the throwback photo, Samantha wore a white shrug over a short patterned dress. In the photograph, she was seated with her head resting on one of her hands. The actress captioned the photo:  "16-year-old me (hand heart emoji)."

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently visited London to attend Citadel's world premiere there. Varun Dhawan, who co-stars with the actress in Citadel India, and Raj & DK, the directors of the Indian chapter, also attended. Samantha chose a black outfit from Victoria Beckham's collection for the special occasion. She was spotted looking stunning in a matching black crop top and ankle-length skirt.

    She completed it with a necklace of snakes. Varun matched her outfit of a black t-shirt, a black blazer and black trousers. Samantha posed while flashing her infectious smile on the red carpet and afterwards joined the Citadel India team for a team photo.

    Samantha said about Citadel to a leading news agency, “I am privileged to work with Raj and DK again, they are (at) the top of their game, they gave me such an amazing character with Raji (in The Family Man 2). With Citadel we are pushing the boundaries even further, with action, with emotions, it is quite a package.”

