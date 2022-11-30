Samantha Ruth Prabhu Myositis Treatment: Yashoda actress to visit South Korea for advance therapy-report

For her myositis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seeking medical attention. Although it was earlier said that she was receiving Ayurvedic therapy, it is now reported that she is travelling to South Korea for better care.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is purportedly travelling to South Korea to receive sophisticated treatment for myositis, according to a report. In October, Samantha opened up about being diagnosed with myositis and had been receiving therapy for some time, but her recovery had taken longer than anticipated. In contrast to earlier rumours that Samantha was seeking Ayurvedic medicine for her health, it is now said that she is looking to South Korea for care.

According to a report by India Glitz, Samantha would travel to South Korea and stay there for a few months to receive medical care. According to that article, Samantha hopes to be physically fit during her time in South Korea. She plans to soon return to the Kushi set, where she will work alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha and her team have not yet addressed these accusations.

Also Read: Did Kriti Sanon say ‘YES’ to Baahubali star Prabhas? When is the wedding?

What is Myositis?

An autoimmune condition called myositis occurs when the immune system assaults the muscles. One or more disorders that produce muscular inflammation are possible causes of the illness. While Samantha's health concerned her admirers, the Yashoda actress reassured them that she is "not dying."

In an interview earlier this month, Samantha admitted that on some days, she had trouble simply getting out of bed, while on other days, she was riled up and ready to fight. After that, she clarified the situation and addressed the claims that said it was a life-threatening condition.

Also Read: Yashoda makes to blur 'EVA' hospital logo, find out why

“I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon. I saw many articles that I have a life-threatening condition. No, I don’t. It’s an autoimmune condition. It’s draining and tiring. I’ve always been a fighter and I will fight," she said.

Samantha was last seen in Yashoda. Samantha has Shaakuntalam, Kushi, and the Indian version of Citadel in the pipeline. We wish her a quick recovery-get well soon.