Yashoda makes to blur 'EVA' hospital logo, find out why

In order to avoid any legal troubles, the makers of the Samantha starrer movie Yashoda have decided to blur the 'EVA' hospital logo from the movie to avoid any controversy. Read more about it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release Yashoda managed to add another feather to the actor's hat. However, the new age thriller has landed in trouble after the EVA IVF Hospital recently took legal action against the makers of the movie, alleging that the movie shows their hospital in a bad light.

Now, the makers of the film have decided to remove the logo of the hospital from the movie. Yashoda producer Sivalenka Krishna recently addressed the issue in a press conference on the subject and announced their decision. In the conference, Krishna said, "They have cleared all the legal issues, and the makers will blur all the EVA's logos in the movie 'Yashoda' in over 80 plus places in the film."

He further said, "We didn't know that an IVF (In vitro fertilization) centre existed with the above brand name, it's purely coincidental, and we didn't make the film to demean or harm anyone in particular or any hospital to that matter. Since it was brought to our notice, we are considering blurring all its logos and muting all its dialogues or sounds in the film."

He further said, "We requested a week's time to do the above in theatres, to which the hospital management and court have agreed to keep all the technical issues in mind. So, the digital/OTT version of the film will not have any of the above logos/ brand names shown/spelt in the film. The film is in its 3rd week, running successfully in theatres now, and we'll announce when the film will come on OTT next month. We want to thank the EVA hospital group for their peaceful cooperation."

About Yashoda

Yashoda was released on the big screens on November 11 this year and received excellent reviews from both the audience and critics. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also appreciated for her performance in the movie.

