Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sam Bahadur FIRST Review Out: Is Vicky Kaushal's film on Marshal Sam Manekshaw worth watching? Read this

    Sam Bahadur Review: The highly anticipated biopic, Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to hit theaters on December 1. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
     

    Sam Bahadur FIRST Review Out: Is Vicky Kaushal's film on Marshal Sam Manekshaw worth watching? Read this RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

    Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, will be released in theatres on December 1. Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film. The movie is based on the life of the first Indian Army commander to achieve the coveted rank of Field Marshal and played a critical part in India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war that resulted in the formation of Bangladesh.

    The film's trailer, which was released recently, has only added to the excitement, and Vicky Kaushal's performance has received considerable praise. As the release date of the film approaches, the first review has emerged, offering insights into the cinematic experience. The First Sam Bahadur Review, by Vicky Kaushal The first review of Sam Bahadur was released in a recent post by a news portal's X account, which hailed it as dramatic and elegant. The review also states that the film has a lower mainstream appeal owing to its concentration on the Indian Army.

    Also Read: Rajneeti to Sarkar: 7 political dramas to watch before election season

    Vicky Kaushal reveals a behind-the-scenes journey video. 
    Among the excitement surrounding the film, Vicky Kaushal turned to social media to post an appealing video showing behind-the-scenes training for his part as Sam Manekshaw. In the video, he thanks director Meghna Gulzar for the painstaking preparation and considers 'Sam Bahadur' as the most difficult and gratifying role of his career.

    #SamBahadurReview : ⭐⭐⭐.#Sambahadur is more dramatic, more stylish but less massy being a movie on Indian army.... #VickyKaushal does well in this congested plot...
    .. Overall one time decent watch...

    Run time: 150 Mins. pic.twitter.com/Zd27ShW0Yj

    — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) November 17, 2023

    "The toughest role I've played... The most enriching and fulfilling journey I've been on as an Actor!" he captioned the video. I'll provide a taste of what went on behind the scenes to make it happen. A squad made up entirely of BAHADURs!!!"

    Also Read: Watch: Sunny Leone takes part in Ganga Aarti in Varanasi along with co-actor Abhishek Singh

    About Sam Bahadur
    The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as Siloo, Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife, and memorable performances by Neeraj Kabi as Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Yahya Khan. Sam Bahadur, which is set to hit theatres on December 1, will compete with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif's exclusive insights: Zoya's strength in potential showdown with Rubai ATG

    Katrina Kaif's exclusive insights: Zoya's strength in potential showdown with Rubai

    David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor for their hospitality; here's what he said RBA

    David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor for their hospitality; here's what he said

    Nana Patekar's co-star Rohit Choudhary backs him; urges online community to "stop trolling him" SHG

    Nana Patekar's co-star Rohit Choudhary backs him; urges online community to "stop trolling him"

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeeta Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career' vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeetha Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career'

    Pooja Hegde shares pictures of her London sojourn: Stylish Autumn affair captured on Instagram ATG

    Pooja Hegde shares pictures of her London sojourn: Stylish Autumn affair captured on Instagram

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif's exclusive insights: Zoya's strength in potential showdown with Rubai ATG

    Katrina Kaif's exclusive insights: Zoya's strength in potential showdown with Rubai

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy settles electricity theft allegations, questions exorbitant fine by BESCOM vkp

    Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy settles electricity theft allegations, questions exorbitant fine by BESCOM

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Know the features of luxury bus provided to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Know the features of luxury bus provided to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy challenges CM Siddaramaiah over police category listing controversy vkp

    Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy challenges CM Siddaramaiah over police category listing controversy

    Karnataka: Woman from Bengaluru files cheating complaint against Bellary BJP MP Devendrappa's son, Ranganath vkp

    Karnataka: Woman from Bengaluru files cheating complaint against Bellary BJP MP Devendrappa’s son, Ranganath

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon