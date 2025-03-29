user
IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma reflects on his 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians in the league

Rohit Sharma discusses his 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians, highlighting the changes in his role and teammates while emphasizing his unwavering commitment to winning.

ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 7:24 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricketer and one of the most successful captains in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, recently opened up about his 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians (MI). The franchise, which he led to five IPL titles, has been an integral part of his career. While things have changed over the years, Sharma emphasized that his mindset and approach remain the same.

"Obviously, since the time I started to now, things, a lot of things have changed obviously because, you know, I used to bat middle order then. Now I'm opening the batting. I was captain then. I'm not the captain now. There were few teammates who I played with and won championship. They are not there. They are in the coaching role now. So the roles have changed. A lot of things have changed but the mindset has not changed," Rohit said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their X handle.

Rohit Sharma commits to winning for Mumbai Indians

Despite these transitions, Sharma remains committed to the core philosophy of Mumbai Indians--winning.

"What I want to do for this team has not changed, which is to go out there and win games and win trophies. That is what MI is known for. Over the years, we've won games from situations no one ever believed in. That is MI, and that is what Mumbai is known for," he said.

"You know, all these years, we've gone and won trophies, won games from a situation that no one ever believed. That is MI and that is what Mumbai is known for...Those things have never changed," he noted.

"You know that when you reach your room, the day you report, everything will be laid out as it was in 2011. Your kit bag, your suitcase with all the jerseys, and other necessary things. Those things have not changed in the last 15 years that I've been here, and I don't think they ever will, and that should never change. When you arrive, they are always there to greet you with a big smile. That has never changed and is very constant," Rohit added.

Rohit Sharma opens up on MI's dressing room culture

Another significant aspect Rohit mentioned was the team environment, particularly the dressing room culture and the sense of belonging that Mumbai Indians instills in its players.

"The way the team room has been shaped, with everyone's name and jersey number, those important phrases as well in the team room, those things have never changed," he noted.

Rohit Sharma's leadership has been instrumental in the Mumbai Indians' dominance in the IPL, securing five trophies under his captaincy.

