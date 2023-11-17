Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Watch: Sunny Leone takes part in Ganga Aarti in Varanasi along with co-actor Abhishek Singh

    Sunny Leone is currently promoting her recently released song 'Third Party' and she was seen performing the Ganga aarti in Varanasi along with co-actor Abhishek Singh.

    Watch: Sunny Leone takes part in Ganga Aarti in Varanasi along with co-actor Abhishek Singh RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

    Sunny Leone visited the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday for Ganga Aarti. In the video circulating online, the actress is seen in a pink Anarkali suit while she performs the rituals. Sunny Leone was accompanied by her co-star Abhishek Singh who are promoting their song 'Third Party'.

    The video

    Sunny Leone also shared a glimpse from her Varanasi trip on her Instagram and wrote, "The most amazing experience in Varanasi was watching the Ganga Aarti," the actress remarked, expressing her thanks. Thank you very much!! T Series and Abhishek Singh." 

    Sunny Leone's post

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

    About the song 'Third Party'

    The single 'Third Party' was released on November 15, 2023, and features Sunny Leone and Abhishek Singh. The party anthem is sung, composed, and written by Abhishek Singh. The song is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh and produced by Vakil Khan. 

    Sunny Leone's work front

    Sunny is now a judge on the mentor-based reality show 'Glam Flame', which is aimed at budding models. Sunny also appeared in Anurag Kashyap's film 'Kennedy' which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. 

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17 day 32 update: Arun Mashettey mocks Mannara Chopra face as 'Sadi Surat' during luxury ration task ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 day 32 update: Arun Mashettey mocks Mannara Chopra face as 'Sadi Surat' during luxury ration task

    Koffee With Karan 8: Why are netizens calling Alia Bhatt 'liar' after she addresses marriage issue rumors? SHG

    'Koffee With Karan' 8: Why are netizens calling Alia Bhatt 'liar' after she addresses marriage issue rumors?

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar claims he is the reason behind Khanzaadi's existence in the show

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar claims he is the reason behind Khanzaadi's existence in the show

    Sukhee OTT release: When and where to watch this Shilpa Shetty starrer ATG

    Sukhee OTT release: When and where to watch this Shilpa Shetty starrer

    Cassandra Ventura sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs for physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape RKK

    Cassandra Ventura sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs for physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape

    Recent Stories

    football FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Fans dance and chant 'India, India' as Blue Tigers beat Kuwait 1-0 (WATCH) snt

    FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Fans dance and chant 'India, India' as Blue Tigers beat Kuwait 1-0 (WATCH)

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mitchell Starc anticipates a thrilling showdown in finals against India osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mitchell Starc anticipates a thrilling showdown in finals against India

    CM Siddaramaiah firmly denies transfer scam allegations, promises political retirement if proven

    CM Siddaramaiah firmly denies transfer scam allegations, promises political retirement if proven

    Yathindra's phone conversation should be investigated: Karnataka Former Minister Araga Jnanendra vkp

    Yathindra's phone conversation should be investigated: Karnataka Former Minister Araga Jnanendra

    Bigg Boss 17 day 32 update: Arun Mashettey mocks Mannara Chopra face as 'Sadi Surat' during luxury ration task ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 day 32 update: Arun Mashettey mocks Mannara Chopra face as 'Sadi Surat' during luxury ration task

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon