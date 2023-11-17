Watch: Sunny Leone takes part in Ganga Aarti in Varanasi along with co-actor Abhishek Singh

Sunny Leone is currently promoting her recently released song 'Third Party' and she was seen performing the Ganga aarti in Varanasi along with co-actor Abhishek Singh.

Sunny Leone visited the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday for Ganga Aarti. In the video circulating online, the actress is seen in a pink Anarkali suit while she performs the rituals. Sunny Leone was accompanied by her co-star Abhishek Singh who are promoting their song 'Third Party'.

Sunny Leone also shared a glimpse from her Varanasi trip on her Instagram and wrote, "The most amazing experience in Varanasi was watching the Ganga Aarti," the actress remarked, expressing her thanks. Thank you very much!! T Series and Abhishek Singh."

The single 'Third Party' was released on November 15, 2023, and features Sunny Leone and Abhishek Singh. The party anthem is sung, composed, and written by Abhishek Singh. The song is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh and produced by Vakil Khan.

Sunny is now a judge on the mentor-based reality show 'Glam Flame', which is aimed at budding models. Sunny also appeared in Anurag Kashyap's film 'Kennedy' which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.