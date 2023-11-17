Entertainment

Rajneeti to Sarkar: 7 political dramas to watch before election season

5 important state elections are going on. Here's a list of 7 Indian films to watch if you're tired of the political mudslinging but still up for some fictional political dramas

Nayak

Starring Anil Kapoor is the story of a common man who becomes the Chief Minister of a state for a day. The film explores the themes of corruption and criminalization of Politics

Leader

Starring Rana Daggubatti, the film is about a young man who becomes the Chief Minister of a state

Rajneeti

This political drama directed by Prakash Jha delves into the murky world of Indian politics and is filled with themes of betrayal, family conflicts and power struggles

Gulaal

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Gulaal' is a political drama that delves into student politics and power struggles in Rajasthan

Sarkar

Sarkar is loosely based on the life of the legendary politician Bal Thackeray. Amitabh Bachchan plays the lead role of Subhash Nagre, a powerful political figure

Yuva

Mani Ratnam's Yuva delves into the political aspirations of three young men. The film features Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles

Satyagraha

Satyagraha is inspired by the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Rampal

