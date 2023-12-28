Salman Khan's 58th birthday: Actor greets fans gathered outside his house, Galaxy apartments-WATCH

Fans and supporters celebrated Salman Khan's 58th birthday outside Galaxy on December 27. The Bollywood celebrity waved to the crowd in a video of the celebratory mood. Salman's brief appearance, wearing a grey T-shirt and displaying his signature flair, excited his 'Bhai' admirers.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked his 58th birthday today, December 27, 2023. The actor celebrated the milestone with close friends, including his niece Ayat, with whom he cut the birthday cake. Salman arrived in Mumbai and went straight to Aayush and Arpita's house, where the entire family gathered to celebrate his birthday.

A three-tiered cake was cut for both Salman and Ayat, and everyone enjoyed the twin celebrations. Meanwhile, birthday messages from all around Bollywood came in, including emotional sentiments.

Like they do every year, fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments to dance to his popular songs, yell his name, and wait for him to come on his balcony and greet them. Finally, he appeared, dressed in a grey t-shirt and escorted by his father, Salim Khan, and security personnel. The video is currently going viral. Check it out right now:

Salman Khan is one of the most well-known celebrities in Bollywood today. The actor's remarkable career spans over three decades, beginning with his debut in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi. Meanwhile, the actor is now enjoying the success of his most recent film, Tiger 3. The film is now the fourth-highest-grossing film in 2023. Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi both play crucial roles.

The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, is certainly living up to the success of its previous two episodes. Salman Khan's box office performance has undoubtedly preserved his status as one of the industry's superstars.