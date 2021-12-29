  • Facebook
    Salman Khan rides an auto-rickshaw around Panvel, gets trolled brutually

    Salman Khan was spotted driving an auto-rickshaw. The actor was trolled for the same. A  few days back, the Bollywood actor was seen celebrating his birthday with his close one's.  
     

    A few days back, Salman Khan was seen celebrating his birthday with his family and friends at his Panvel farmhouse. There were many inside clips of the celebration that had taken place. Some showed that the actor was cutting the cake with his niece Ayat. It looks like the actor is having a bash at his farmhouse and is enjoying his time with his family members. 

    Lately, the Dabangg actor was seen riding an auto-rickshaw on the roads of Panvel. A clip has been doing roundabouts where the onlookers were left stunned seeing the actor ride an auto-rickshaw.

    While many praised the actor, some of the netizens trolled the actor. In a clip posted by a paparazzo, the actor was seen wearing a blue t-shirt, shorts and a cap. He is riding the rickshaw, while some people are seen seated behind the on the auto-rickshaw. One user commented, "Sabhi Mumbai ke footpath me rhne wale khi aur shift ho jao". Another user wrote, "Footpathpe sab thik hy na".

    Meanwhile, to talk about the actor, he had hosted a grand star-studded birthday bash at his residence, which was attended by his close friends from the entertainment industry. Reportedly, he got many gifts from his family members and Bollywood stars. As per a report, he had got a gold bracelet from Katrina Kaif as a birthday gift. Salman's good friend Jacqueline Fernandez gave him a costly watch while Sanjay Dutt gifted him a diamond bracelet. Salman's brother Sohail Khan as per reports, gave him BMW S 1000 RR, which cost around around Rs 23-25 lakhs, while Arbaaz gifted him an Audi which was around Rs 2-3 crores.  

     It is interesting to note that Salman had also helped Katrina Kaif in making a career in the movie industry and also helped Iulia Vantur. While Katrina has become an actress but Iulia is yet to create a mark in the industry. Reportedly he was in a relationship with both the stars. It looks like Salman is here to also help Samantha Lockwood make her career in the Bollywood industry.

