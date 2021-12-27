After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH)

Singer Maeta gets bitten on the face by a snake while shooting. The video went viral. Singer said 'never again' and shared her experience with the world.

Yesterday, we learned that Salman Khan got bit by a snake thrice. Salman was at his Panvel farmhouse when a snake bit him on his hand. He was rushed to hospital, got some anti-venom dose, and was soon discharged. He told to media, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, and children got scared, so I took it outside using with a small stick. Slowly the snake reached onto my hand and bit me thrice. I am fine now."

Likewise, a 21-year-old international pop singer tweeted a 5-second clip of the incident during a video shoot where a black snake suddenly got aggressive and bit the singer on her face. The singer was shooting for a music video along with some snakes. The video has received more than 442k views on Instagram so far.

Also Read: Salman Khan bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse, treated and discharged

"What I go through to make videos for y'all," Maeta wrote in the caption. The snake, however, was not poisonous. The video gained massive views on Instagram and Twitter. Maeta can be seen laying on the floor in a black lace dress. She smiles at first when a black and a white snake are placed on her body, and then the black snake bites her on the chin.

Maeta is a popular singer in the west. According to People.com, she signed to Jay-Roc Z's Nation early this year. Maeta debut album Habits was also released, including songs like Teen Scene, Toxic, and Habits. Maeta was named one of People's emerging artists.

Also Read: Here's what Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on

