  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH)

    Singer Maeta gets bitten on the face by a snake while shooting. The video went viral. Singer said 'never again' and shared her experience with the world.

    After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH) RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 1:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Yesterday, we learned that Salman Khan got bit by a snake thrice. Salman was at his Panvel farmhouse when a snake bit him on his hand. He was rushed to hospital, got some anti-venom dose, and was soon discharged. He told to media, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, and children got scared, so I took it outside using with a small stick. Slowly the snake reached onto my hand and bit me thrice. I am fine now."

    Likewise, a 21-year-old international pop singer tweeted a 5-second clip of the incident during a video shoot where a black snake suddenly got aggressive and bit the singer on her face. The singer was shooting for a music video along with some snakes. The video has received more than 442k views on Instagram so far.

    Also Read: Salman Khan bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse, treated and discharged

    "What I go through to make videos for y'all," Maeta wrote in the caption. The snake, however, was not poisonous. The video gained massive views on Instagram and Twitter. Maeta can be seen laying on the floor in a black lace dress. She smiles at first when a black and a white snake are placed on her body, and then the black snake bites her on the chin.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Maeta (@maetasworld)

    Maeta is a popular singer in the west. According to People.com, she signed to Jay-Roc Z's Nation early this year. Maeta debut album Habits was also released, including songs like Teen Scene, Toxic, and Habits. Maeta was named one of People's emerging artists.

    Also Read: Here's what Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on
     

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dwayne Johnson Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand new Cadillac check out his mother reaction drb

    Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand-new Cadillac; check out his mother’s reaction

    Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men after he joined BJP RCB

    Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by two men after he joined BJP

    Did Kim Kardashian celebrate Christmas with Pete Davidson? See pictures and videos RCB

    Did Kim Kardashian celebrate Christmas with Pete Davidson? See pictures and videos

    Salman Khan's 56th birthday bash: Insides pictures and videos of actor cutting cake and more RCB

    Salman Khan's 56th birthday bash: Insides pictures and videos of actor cutting cake and more

    Salman Khan father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on RCB

    Here's what Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has to say about son bitten by snake; read on

    Recent Stories

    Madhuban song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video-dnm

    ‘Madhuban’ song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video

    Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this RCB

    Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash -ycb

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash

    BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says dont want PM Modi to apologise ruin his image overseas gcw

    BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says don't want PM Modi to apologise, ruin his image overseas

    Bank holidays in January 2022 Banks to be closed for 16 days Check out the list gcw

    Bank holidays in January 2022: Banks to be closed for 16 days, Check out the list

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon