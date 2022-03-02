Russia-Ukraine War: Seinfeld scene goes viral, where Kramer mocks Ukrainians (Watch)

Popular 1995 sit-com Seinfeld's one of the scenes showing solidity of Ukrainians goes viral on social media; take a look

The crisis clouds the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the Ukrainian government and Army have been fighting off the Russian attacks. Nowadays Russia and Ukraine war is one of the most talked-about topics on social media. Many pictures, videos and memes have been shared on social media pages which later went viral.

Likewise, a Twitter user named Keerthik Sasidharan has shared a video from a popular show Seinfeld where The Simpsons break by predicting Ukraine’s resilience in a 1995 episode. In a video clip that has gone viral, Kramer, played by actor Michael Richards and Newman, played by Wayne Knight, enjoyed the game Risk on the subway.

Interestingly they predict the circumstances that are currently happening in Eastern Europe. The video shows two characters seated in the underground metro with a board on their lap and fighting over the world domination while an observer watches them.

While playing the game, Kramer takes over Greenland and charges into Western Europe. As Kramer prepares to celebrate world domination, Newman holds his ground, indicating that the fight is not over since he still has Ukraine. To which Kramer called Ukraine is weak.

“You know what the Ukraine is, it’s a sitting duck. The Ukraine is weak, it’s feeble, I think it’s time to put a herd on the Ukraine," Kramer ridicules. But Kramer's mock doesn’t go down well with the observer standing next to them, who turns out to be from Ukraine. " come from Ukraine.

"You not say Ukraine weak!” He clashes back before Kramer suggests that the duo is just playing a game. The angry Ukrainian then yells, “Ukraine is game to you?!" before striking the board game.

This video was shared several times on Twitter as Ukraine holds its ground against Russia in war.

