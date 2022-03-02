  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine War: Seinfeld scene goes viral, where Kramer mocks Ukrainians (Watch)

    Popular 1995 sit-com Seinfeld's one of the scenes showing solidity of Ukrainians goes viral on social media; take a look

    Russia Ukraine War: Seinfeld scene goes viral, where Kramer mocks Ukrainians (Watch) RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 9:18 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The crisis clouds the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the Ukrainian government and Army have been fighting off the Russian attacks. Nowadays Russia and Ukraine war is one of the most talked-about topics on social media. Many pictures, videos and memes have been shared on social media pages which later went viral.

    Likewise, a Twitter user named Keerthik Sasidharan has shared a video from a popular show Seinfeld where The Simpsons break by predicting Ukraine’s resilience in a 1995 episode. In a video clip that has gone viral, Kramer, played by actor Michael Richards and Newman, played by Wayne Knight, enjoyed the game Risk on the subway.

    Interestingly they predict the circumstances that are currently happening in Eastern Europe. The video shows two characters seated in the underground metro with a board on their lap and fighting over the world domination while an observer watches them. 

    While playing the game, Kramer takes over Greenland and charges into Western Europe. As Kramer prepares to celebrate world domination, Newman holds his ground, indicating that the fight is not over since he still has Ukraine. To which Kramer called Ukraine is weak.

    “You know what the Ukraine is, it’s a sitting duck. The Ukraine is weak, it’s feeble, I think it’s time to put a herd on the Ukraine," Kramer ridicules. But Kramer's mock doesn’t go down well with the observer standing next to them, who turns out to be from Ukraine. " come from Ukraine. 

    "You not say Ukraine weak!” He clashes back before Kramer suggests that the duo is just playing a game. The angry Ukrainian then yells, “Ukraine is game to you?!" before striking the board game.

    This video was shared several times on Twitter as Ukraine holds its ground against Russia in war.

    Also Read: Who was Naveen SG, the 1st Indian victim of the Russia-Ukraine war?

    Also Read: Ukraine war: Indian student's death in Kharkiv sparks nationwide outrage

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: 'Awful tragedy', political leaders condole death of Indian student in Kharkiv

    Also Read: Give safe passage now! India tells Russia, Ukraine after student's killing

    Also Read: Indian student hailing from Karnataka killed in missile strike in Kharkiv

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian killed in Ukraine: Bollywood celebs offer condolences on Naveen's death RCB

    Indian killed in Ukraine: Bollywood celebs offer condolences on Naveen's death

    Here where Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is busy RCB

    Here's where Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is busy

    Tiger Shroff non stop backflips will leave you stunned watch drb

    Tiger Shroff’s non-stop backflips will leave you stunned; watch

    Sundeep Kishan shaken by Indian students SOS call from Ukraine drb

    Sundeep Kishan 'shaken' by Indian students' SOS call from Ukraine

    Mahashivaratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora, celebs extend wishes to fans RCB

    Mahashivaratri 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Malaika Arora, celebs extend wishes to fans

    Recent Stories

    Putin will pay price for Ukraine invasion he was wrong we re ready Joe Biden gcw

    Biden warns Russia oligarchs: Will locate and seize your boats, planes

    No Indians left in Kyiv, India gets 12000 nationals out of Ukraine

    No Indians left in Kyiv, 12000 nationals out of Ukraine: Govt

    Indian killed in Ukraine: Bollywood celebs offer condolences on Naveen's death RCB

    Indian killed in Ukraine: Bollywood celebs offer condolences on Naveen's death

    west-bengal-municipal-election-2022-results-voteshare-in-your-ward

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: How to check results and voteshare in your ward?

    Here where Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is busy RCB

    Here's where Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is busy

    Recent Videos

    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: SCEB has to tell the fans that it tried - Mario Rivera on NEUFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB has to tell the fans that it tried - Rivera on NEUFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Khalid Jamil after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Jamil after SCEB draw

    Video Icon