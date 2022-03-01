Ukraine war: Indian student's death in Kharkiv sparks nationwide outrage

According to reports, Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, hailed from Chalageri in Karnataka's district and was heading towards railway station from his apartment, but was unfortunately killed in a missile strike. He was a student of Kharkiv National Medical University.

In an unfortunate incident, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday stated that an Indian student, identified as Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, was killed in shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "With great sadness, we confirm that one Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv this morning." The Ministry has made contact with his family. We express our heartfelt sympathies to the family."

This news has given a shock to the Indians and they took to social media to express their disappointment, anger and anguish.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has taken the death of Indian student Naveen SG in Kharkiv shelling very seriously. The deteriorating situation in Kharkiv, according to insiders, is a major subject of concern. The government prioritises the safety and security of Indian nationals in that city. "We had already brought up with the Russian and Ukrainian Embassies the critical necessity of safe transit for Indian nationals, especially students, from Kharkiv and other cities in crisis zones," government officials said.

