Did you know? Neymar Jr rejected 'triple salary' offer from Real Madrid to join Barcelona in 2013

As Neymar Jr’s speculation of his much-anticipated return to Barcelona sprawling, the Brazilian reminded the fans of his loyalty towards the club.

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 8:03 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brazilian international Neymar made a stunning revelation amid the reports of his potential return to Barcelona, where he began his successful stint in European football. The 32-year-old is currently playing for his boyhood club Santos FC after leaving Al Hilal on a mutual agreement with the club and is eyeing a return to European football, with Barcelona being his priority. 

As per the report by The Athletic, the talks were held between Neymar Jr’s representatives and the Catalan club’s management for his potential move to the club. The report further suggested that the Brazilian star is willing to reunite with Barcelona. Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013 and went on to become one of the best players for the club before parting ways with Catalan club to join Paris Saint Germain. 

As Neymar Jr’s speculation of his much-anticipated return to Barcelona sprawling, the Brazilian reminded the fans of his loyalty towards the club that gave him a big breakthrough in European football and established himself as one of the greatest football players.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Speaking on Podpah podcast, Neymar revealed an interesting story behind his transfer saga in 2013, stating that he rejected a lucrative offer from Real Madrid to join Barcelona. 

"Real's offer was a blank check – they said I could get whatever I wanted... But in my heart, I wanted Barcelona.” the 32-year-old said. 

“I would have earned three times more in Madrid. Florentino (Perez) always loved me. But Ronaldinho was there, and I wanted to play with Messi." he added.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

During his six-year stint with Barcelona, Neymar became a part of a formidable attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Neymar played a pivotal role in the success of Barcelona, helping the club secure numerous titles. The veteran Brazilian player was part of the Barcelona team that won the treble, including La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey in 2014/25. At Barcelona, Neymar Jr etched his name in the club’s history by delivering stellar performances, scoring crucial goals, and forming one of the most feared attacking trios in football history.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

During his time at Barcelona, Neymar formed a close friendship with Lionel Messi. The duo shared an incredible on-field understanding, creating countless memories for Barcelona fans. They have shown their support for each other on and off the field. Neymar was the first to depart from Barcelona in 2017 to join PSG for a record-breaking transfer fee of €222 million, making him the most expensive player in the history of football. In 2021, Lionel Messi ended his 18-year association with Barcelona to join PSG. Neymar Jr was the happiest person to welcome Messi to the Paris-based club.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Recalling his friendship with Messi during his time at Barcelona, Neymar Jr revealed that the Argentinian football great asked him for tips to take penalties, leaving him in a shock. 

“I helped Messi with penalties! We were in training, he came up to me and asked: 'How do you take penalties like that?' I said: 'Are you crazy? You're Messi! If I can do it, then you surely can!' Then I showed him, and he practiced.” the forward said.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Neymar Jr’s return to Barcelona seems to be on cards as the Brazilian international has already expressed his desire to have a reunion with Catalan club. The various situations have been explored to get the deal finalized for Netymar’s return to Camp Nou, which has been his priority. The speculations of Neymar’s reunion with Barcelona came just a week after his father and manager Neymar Santos Sr stated that he made his son’s return to Santos FC with a full-time commitment to the club rather than six-month stint.

