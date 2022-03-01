Russia-Ukraine war: 'Awful tragedy', political leaders condole death of Indian student in Kharkiv

News of the student’s death came within hours of the Indian embassy in Ukraine asking its citizens to urgently leave the capital Kyiv.

An Indian student lost his life in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv on Tuesday, 1 March, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Twitter. “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The 21-year-old Naveen was a student of medicine at Kharkiv National Medical University.

News of the student’s death came within hours of the Indian embassy in Ukraine asking its citizens to urgently leave capital Kyiv.

Karnataka CMO stated to ANI that Naveen Shekharappa, a Haveri district student died in Ukraine. CM Bommai spoke with his father. All efforts will be made to bring back Naveen’s body to India. The CM said that the matter is being negotiated with foreign ministry officials.

Reacting to the news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and condoled the death of the Indian student.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, “This is an awful tragedy. My heart goes out to the family of the victim and the anxious families of all those still stuck in Ukraine. We must do everything possible to get them home.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Feel terrible to hear this news. Prayers for his family. Pray for the safety of all other Indians stranded and hope they will be back home soon. Hope the conflict will soon come to an end.”