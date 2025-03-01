Cardi B, Offset Divorce Update: Rapper seeks joint custody of all 3 children

Court documents were acquired by E! News showing that rapper Offset has requested shared custody of his three children with his estranged wife, Cardi B. The 'Ric Flair Drip' rapper requested it during their divorce.

Cardi B, Offset Divorce Update: Rapper seeks joint custody of all 3 children RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 1, 2025, 3:37 PM IST

Rapper Offset has requested joint legal custody of his three children with estranged wife Cardi B, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The 'Ric Flair Drip' rapper filed the request as part of the couple's ongoing divorce proceedings.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, is seeking joint legal custody of the couple's children, Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 5-month-old daughter whose name has not been publicly disclosed.

Also Read: Inside PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's Sea Facing Duplex Home

However, he has also requested that Cardi B's home be the primary residence for the children.

In addition to the custody request, Offset has also asked that he and Cardi B be responsible for their own legal fees, as per E! News.

The couple, who wed in 2017, have been navigating a complex and often contentious divorce process since Cardi B filed for divorce in July.

The latest development in the case comes after a series of public exchanges between the couple, including a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) in which Offset appeared to criticize Cardi B.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of star

Cardi B responded with a vague post urging Offset to "F--k off and sign the papers" in their split. The couple's divorce proceedings have been marked by accusations and counter-accusations, including claims by Cardi B that Offset and his mother, Latabia Woodward, had "robbed" her.

As per E! News, Cardi B has also alleged that Offset is using their children as an excuse to delay finalizing their divorce.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nadaaniyan trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's romantic film all set to release on THIS date RBA

'Nadaaniyan' trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's romantic film all set to release on THIS date

Kannappa New Teaser OUT: Vishnu Manchu's epic saga delivers breathtaking visuals and high-octane action- WATCH NTI

Kannappa New Teaser OUT: Vishnu Manchu’s epic saga delivers breathtaking visuals and high-octane action- WATCH

Shreya Ghoshal's X account hacked; Singer urges fans to beware of spams and phishing links NTI

Shreya Ghoshal’s X account hacked: Singer urges fans to beware of spam and phishing links

MK Stalin Birthday: Superstar Rajinikanth sends heartfelt wishes to Tamil Nadu CM RBA

MK Stalin Birthday: Superstar Rajinikanth sends heartfelt wishes to Tamil Nadu CM

Mark Zuckerberg shocks guests by recreating Benson Boone's Grammy look at wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday- WATCH NTI

Mark Zuckerberg shocks guests by recreating Benson Boone’s Grammy look at wife Priscilla's 40th birthday-WATCH

Recent Stories

Drishyam-style murder: Gujarat man kills lover, hides body in well, misleads cops for months ddr

Drishyam-style murder: Gujarat man kills lover, hides body in well, misleads cops for months

Stock market bleeds: Over Rs 50 lakh crore lost in first two months of 2025 AJR

Stock market bleeds: Over Rs 50 lakh crore lost in first two months of 2025

Kerala: Probe report highlights lapses in ganja case against MLA U Prathibha's son, cites lack of evidence dmn

Kerala: Probe report highlights lapses in ganja case against MLA U Prathibha's son, cites lack of evidence

Chhaava to Vidaamuyarchi: February 2025 films and their box office run NTI

Chhaava to Vidaamuyarchi: February 2025 films and their box office run

Moto G05 to Redmi A4: 5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 10000 in 2025 RBA

Moto G05 to Redmi A4: 5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 10000 in 2025

Recent Videos

Zelensky's VIRAL Response on WHY He Doesn't Wear Suit in Oval Office

Zelensky's VIRAL Response on WHY He Doesn't Wear Suit in Oval Office

Video Icon
VIRAL MOMENT: Ukrainian Ambassador's Facepalm During Trump-Zelensky Clash in Oval Office

VIRAL MOMENT: Ukrainian Ambassador's Facepalm During Trump-Zelensky Clash in Oval Office

Video Icon
India, EU Aim to Conclude FTA Negotiations by Year-End: MEA | Asianet Newsable

India, EU Aim to Conclude FTA Negotiations by Year-End: MEA | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | State Seeks Centre's Help to Regulate Tattoo Parlours, Toxic Metals Found in Ink

Karnataka Pulse | State Seeks Centre's Help to Regulate Tattoo Parlours, Toxic Metals Found in Ink

Video Icon
Protesters on Rampage on Second Anniversary of Tempi Train Crash | Athens | Asianet Newsable

Protesters on Rampage on Second Anniversary of Tempi Train Crash | Athens | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon