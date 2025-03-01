Cardi B, Offset Divorce Update: Rapper seeks joint custody of all 3 children

Court documents were acquired by E! News showing that rapper Offset has requested shared custody of his three children with his estranged wife, Cardi B. The 'Ric Flair Drip' rapper requested it during their divorce.

Rapper Offset has requested joint legal custody of his three children with estranged wife Cardi B, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The 'Ric Flair Drip' rapper filed the request as part of the couple's ongoing divorce proceedings.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, is seeking joint legal custody of the couple's children, Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 5-month-old daughter whose name has not been publicly disclosed.

Also Read: Inside PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's Sea Facing Duplex Home

However, he has also requested that Cardi B's home be the primary residence for the children.

In addition to the custody request, Offset has also asked that he and Cardi B be responsible for their own legal fees, as per E! News.

The couple, who wed in 2017, have been navigating a complex and often contentious divorce process since Cardi B filed for divorce in July.

The latest development in the case comes after a series of public exchanges between the couple, including a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) in which Offset appeared to criticize Cardi B.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of star

Cardi B responded with a vague post urging Offset to "F--k off and sign the papers" in their split. The couple's divorce proceedings have been marked by accusations and counter-accusations, including claims by Cardi B that Offset and his mother, Latabia Woodward, had "robbed" her.

As per E! News, Cardi B has also alleged that Offset is using their children as an excuse to delay finalizing their divorce.

Latest Videos