Who was Naveen SG, the 1st Indian victim of Russia-Ukraine war?

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar would have turned 22 this year. A student of Kharkiv National Medical University, Naveen today became the first Indian victim of the Russia Ukraine war.

Naveen was killed when he was caught in shelling by Russian armed forces while was standing with some other people to get food near the Governor's House in Kharkiv.

Naveen was a resident of Chalageri village in Karnataka's Haveri district. As fate would have it, Naveen's family had spoken to him over a video call around 10.30 am. Two-and-a-half hours later, the MEA official got in touch with the family to inform them of his death. A pall of gloom hangs over the entire village.

Naveen was the younger son of Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an agriculturist. He sent Naveen to Ukraine since he wanted to give his son the best education.

An External Affairs Ministry official told Naveen's cousin Shivakumar that the 21-year-old was killed while he was standing with some other people to get groceries near the Governor's House in Kharkiv.

Naveen's body has been kept in a morgue in Kharkiv, the MEA official confirmed, adding that the local student contractor in Khrkhiv and Naveen's friends had identified his body.

The MEA official informed that the mortal remains of the Indian student would be brought back home once the situation normalised in Kharkiv.

Naveen's friend, Praveen who also hails from the same village is still holed up in the same bunker. Praveen's father, Manjunath Ajjareddy told Asianet News, "Naveen was very studious. He was like that since the beginning. He was very close to us. My son, Praveen Ajjareddy and Naveen were thick friends. He too is studying with him in Kharkiv. My son, Naveen and a few others were in the same bunker. This morning, Naveen had gone out to get food and he was killed. Many Karnataka residents are stuck in the bunker. I appeal to the government to bring them back at the earliest."

