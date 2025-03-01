LTI, BEL to HAL: Top 7 stocks with high return potential

Business
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained a BUY rating on LTIMindtree Limited with a target of ₹6,600. The share closed at ₹4,663.70 on Friday, February 28.
ICICI Direct advises buying HAL, setting a ₹4,800 target; 55% above its ₹3,095 price; highlighting strong growth potential in the defense sector.
ICICI Direct has advised buying shares of defense stock Bharat Electronics. It has given a target of ₹355, which is about 44% higher than the current price of ₹247.25.
ICICI Direct is bullish on Data Patterns, setting a ₹1,820 target—26% above ₹1,445. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3,654.75, indicating growth potential.
ICICI Direct recommends holding Astra Microwave, setting a ₹890 target—46% above ₹609.30. The Aerospace & Defense stock shows strong growth potential in the market.
PL Capital Group recommends buying Chalet Hotels, setting a ₹1,064 target—44% above ₹754.25. The Hotels & Resorts stock shows strong potential for future gains.
PL Group is bullish on Crompton Greaves shares. The target price of this share is ₹504. On Friday, February 28, this share closed at ₹320.80. Investors can get up to 57% return.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
