    Give safe passage now! India tells Russia, Ukraine after student's killing

    The safety and security of Indian nationals in that city is of utmost priority to government, sources said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 3:42 PM IST
    The Indian government has taken a serious note of the killing of Indian student Naveen SG in the shelling in Kharkiv.

    According to sources, the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern. The safety and security of Indian nationals in that city are of utmost priority to the government. 

    Government sources said, "We had already taken up with the Russian and Ukrainian Embassies the pressing requirement of safe passage for Indian nationals, including students, from Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones."

    "This demand has been repeatedly made of Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of this conflict on February 24. It has been conveyed to both their Ambassadors in New Delhi as well as taken up in their capitals," the sources further said.

    From the Indian side, the preparations for evacuation have been in place for sometime now. An Indian team has been positioned in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border. However, the conflict situation in and around Kharkiv and nearby cities has been an obstacle. 

    Government sources said that it is imperative that Russia and Ukraine respond to our need for safe passage urgently. 

    "In places where the conflict has not endangered movement, we have been able to evacuate our citizens. More than 9000 Indian nationals have been brought out of Ukraine while a considerable number are now in safer areas," the sources said, adding that "we will continue to make utmost efforts to ensure the return our citizens stranded in Ukraine."

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 3:43 PM IST
