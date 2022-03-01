  • Facebook
    Indian student hailing from Karnataka killed in missile strike in Kharkiv

    According to reports, Naveen was heading towards railway station from his apartment, but was unfortunately killed in a missile strike. He was a student of Kharkiv National Medical University

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kharkiv, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
    Unfortunate news coming in from the warzone of Kharkiv in Ukraine where an Indian student has been killed in a missile strike.

    According to the MEA, Naveen was killed while was standing with some other people to get food near the Governor's House in Kharkiv. The local student contractor in Khrkhiv and his friends identified Naveen's body. 

    The External Affairs Ministry confirmed Naveen's death.

    The MEA took to Twitter to inform, "With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family."

    "Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine."

    The body has been kept in a morgue in Kharkiv, the MEA confirmed, adding that arrangements will be made to bring back the mortal remains of the student once the situation in the war zone eases.

    Also Read: 'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

    Also Read: 'We will not rest till...,' says EAM Jaishankar on India's evacuation plan

    Also Read: Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water since three days

     

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 3:31 PM IST
