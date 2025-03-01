'Nadaaniyan' trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's romantic film all set to release on THIS date

'Nadaaniyan', directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster of intense emotions when it premieres on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 1, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

Get ready to experience the magic and madness of first love with Netflix's upcoming original film, 'Nadaaniyan'. The highly anticipated trailer, launched on March 1, 2025, offers a glimpse into the whirlwind romance between Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor) and Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), two individuals from different worlds who think they have everything under control until emotions catch up.

Also Read: Inside PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's Sea Facing Duplex Home

Sharing the trailer with fans on his Instagram handle, Karan Johar wrote, "It's a new semester of love & everyone's hoping to pass this test! Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, watch Nadaaniyan, out 7 March, only on Netflix."

The film marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan alongside Khushi Kapoor and boasts an impressive cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Pia, a South Delhi diva determined to script her perfect love story, and Arjun, a middle-class overachiever with his sights set on becoming the debate team captain.

Their worlds collide when Pia ropes Arjun into a transactional arrangement - posing as her boyfriend to pull off the perfect romantic facade.However, as real feelings sneak in, misunderstandings take over, leaving the duo questioning whether love can ever be scripted.

Shauna Gautam, the director of 'Nadaaniyan', shared her experience of working on the film and said in a press note, "Directing Nadaaniyan has been an incredibly special journey for me, especially as my first film. This story is close to my heart, capturing the innocence and often surprising nature of first love."

She added, "Collaborating with Karan sir and Dharmatic Entertainment has been a dream, and their support has been invaluable in bringing this vision to life. Working with such an amazing cast, particularly Ibrahim in his debut role, has been an absolute joy."

Also Read: Jackie Shroff Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of star

With its unique blend of romance, drama, and humor, 'Nadaaniyan' is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

The film will premiere on March 7, 2025, on Netflix.

