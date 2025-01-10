LA fires: Paris Hilton, Ben Affleck and other celebs who lost their homes in devastating fire of Los Angeles

A series of fires swept through Los Angeles in early January, impacting numerous Hollywood stars and residents. Wind gusts reached over 100 miles per hour in areas such as the Palisades, Eaton, and nearby regions. California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency, leading to the evacuation of over 30,000 residents in Los Angeles

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

Series of devastating fires swept through the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Many celebs starting from Paris Hilton to Ben Affleck, Anthony Hopkins and others fled the area and their houses got engulfed in the scathing fires. Let's check out the celebs affected

article_image2

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton's Malibu vacation home was destroyed by the Palisades Fire. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the hotel heiress expressed her devastation, describing the loss as “heartbreaking beyond words” after watching the property “burn to the ground on live TV.” She assured fans that her family was safe and announced that her 11:11 Media Impact team was working on ways to assist others affected by the disaster

article_image3

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt also suffered a tragic loss, revealing that their home was consumed by the flames. Pratt shared an emotional Instagram post featuring the remains of their residence, including a bed belonging to their son, which had burned into a heart shape. He described this as a poignant reminder of the love that filled their home over the years

article_image4

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s luxurious $6.5 million Los Angeles property was another casualty of the fire, as was the Pacific Palisades home of Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, which they had recently purchased for $7.5 million

article_image5

Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller

Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, saw their recently purchased $7.5 million dream home in Pacific Palisades destroyed by the wildfire

article_image6

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins’ Pacific Palisades home was also destroyed, reduced to rubble by the intense blaze. Melissa Rivers, daughter of the late Joan Rivers, shared with CNN that her house was completely lost in the fires. She recounted salvaging a few sentimental items, including her mother’s Emmy, a family photo, and a cherished drawing of herself and her son

article_image7

Melissa Rivers

Melissa Rivers, the daughter of the late Joan Rivers, shared that her home was destroyed in the Los Angeles fires. Reflecting on the few possessions she managed to save, she revealed that she took her mother’s Emmy, a photograph of her father, and a drawing her mother had created of her and her son.

She explained her choice, noting that while photos could be replaced, the drawing was irreplaceable. Melissa also expressed deep sorrow, saying her heart was broken for everyone impacted by the disaster

article_image8

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, while not losing his home, was forced to evacuate and relocate to a safer area as the fires encroached on his property

