Tamil Nadu: In a first-of-its kind, Tambaram police launch 'Two-Wheeler Priority Signal' system; What is it?

A new signal system for two-wheelers has been introduced in Chennai by the Tambaram police. This will allow two-wheeler riders to travel quickly without getting stuck in traffic. Let's see how it help two-wheeler riders.

Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

With traffic congestion increasing day by day, it takes several hours to travel from one place to another. This results in bikers having to stand in the sun for a long time.

Two wheeler signal

If the green light appears while vehicles are halted at a signal, all of them typically move forward at once. However, under the new system, two-wheelers are given a separate green signal 30 seconds before four-wheelers, marked with a bike symbol. This initiative is being introduced to prioritize pedestrians and two-wheelers at these intersections.


Chennai Traffic police

As a result, bikers can reach their destinations more quickly without having to wait long at signals, and they can move ahead of traffic congestion before cars start. According to the Tambaram police, this new initiative is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion. The project is likely to benefit not just two-wheeler riders, but also car users by improving overall traffic flow.

Tambaram Police pilot program for two wheelers

Tambaram police say that this new scheme will greatly reduce traffic congestion.

