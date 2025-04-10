Kerala

Vishu 2025: 7 things you'll find in every Malayali home on new year

Kani konna (Cassia Fistula)

Kani Konna – The golden shower flower is a symbol of prosperity and a must in every Vishu Kani. This year Vishu will be celebrated on April 14. 

Vishu Kani setup

 The Vishu Kani – the first sight of the day, set with divine elements like Lord Krishna, rice, fruits, flowers, and a mirror for prosperity.

Lord Krishna Idol or Photo

 Krishna in the Kani – As the central figure of Vishu, his presence brings spiritual blessings.

Kaineetam

Vishu Kaineettam – Money gifted by elders to younger ones, wishing wealth and luck for the new year.

Vishu Kodi (New clothes)

Wearing new clothes on Vishu symbolizes a fresh start filled with joy and brightness.
 

Firecrackers

Vishu Padakkam – Crackers light up the celebration, especially for children.
 

Grand Sadhya

Sadya Time – A festive feast with traditional dishes like sambar, avial, and payasam.

