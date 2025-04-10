Vishu 2025: 7 things you'll find in every Malayali home on new year

Kerala
Kani Konna – The golden shower flower is a symbol of prosperity and a must in every Vishu Kani. This year Vishu will be celebrated on April 14.
The Vishu Kani – the first sight of the day, set with divine elements like Lord Krishna, rice, fruits, flowers, and a mirror for prosperity.
Krishna in the Kani – As the central figure of Vishu, his presence brings spiritual blessings.
Vishu Kaineettam – Money gifted by elders to younger ones, wishing wealth and luck for the new year.
Wearing new clothes on Vishu symbolizes a fresh start filled with joy and brightness.
Vishu Padakkam – Crackers light up the celebration, especially for children.
Sadya Time – A festive feast with traditional dishes like sambar, avial, and payasam.
Why Coconut Oil is More Than Just an Ingredient in Kerala Homes
Thulabharam Ritual: Weighing Devotion at Kerala's Guruvayur Temple
Parippu Vada to Pazhampori: Must-try street foods in Kerala
Kerala Heatwave: 7 essential tips to stay safe