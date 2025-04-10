Anant Ambani Birthday: Know about his net worth, career

Entertainment
Anant Ambani has completed 30 years today. The younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani is in the news these days, sometimes for the 170 km long march
Anant Ambani did his early education from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Then took higher education from Brown University in America, although he dropped out
Anant Ambani has a deep understanding of business and the energy sector, which he has gained from his experience and practical work
Anant is currently leading future projects like Reliance New Energy, Oil-to-Chemical Division, Green Hydrogen. He played an important role in the major changes at Jamnagar Refinery
Anant started a rescue center named 'Vantara' spread over 3,000 acres, where hundreds of animals are kept safe. This project shows his serious thinking about the environment
Akash is handling Jio and Isha is handling Reliance Retail, Anant has been given the responsibility of the company's future i.e. green energy
According to the Hurun Report 2024, Anant's wealth is around ₹3,000 Cr. Akash's is ₹3,300 Cr and Isha's is ₹800 Cr. However, figures are a small part of the family's total wealth
