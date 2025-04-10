Entertainment

Anant Ambani Birthday: Know about his net worth, career

Anant Ambani Birthday: Anant Ambani turns 30

Anant Ambani has completed 30 years today. The younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani is in the news these days, sometimes for the 170 km long march

What is Anant's education?

Anant Ambani did his early education from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Then took higher education from Brown University in America, although he dropped out

Anant Ambani has a deep understanding of business and the energy sector, which he has gained from his experience and practical work

What major tasks is Anant Ambani handling in Reliance?

Anant is currently leading future projects like Reliance New Energy, Oil-to-Chemical Division, Green Hydrogen. He played an important role in the major changes at Jamnagar Refinery

Vantara is close to Anant Ambani's heart

Anant started a rescue center named 'Vantara' spread over 3,000 acres, where hundreds of animals are kept safe. This project shows his serious thinking about the environment

How different is Anant from Akash and Isha?

Akash is handling Jio and Isha is handling Reliance Retail, Anant has been given the responsibility of the company's future i.e. green energy

Is Anant Ambani's net worth also that strong?

According to the Hurun Report 2024, Anant's wealth is around ₹3,000 Cr. Akash's is ₹3,300 Cr and Isha's is ₹800 Cr. However, figures are a small part of the family's total wealth

