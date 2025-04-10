user
Vivo V50e launched: 5 REASONS you should buy this smartphone

Vivo launches the V50e in India, a slim and stylish smartphone with a large 5,600mAh battery and impressive camera capabilities. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, and a 50MP OIS camera.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 3:45 PM IST

Vivo has expanded its well-liked V-series portfolio with the official introduction of its newest smartphone, the Vivo V50e, in India. The V50e, which is aimed at young people looking for the ideal balance of power, style, and photography performance, is distinguished by its enormous 5,600mAh battery and thin, elegant design. It is among the thinnest smartphones in its class, measuring only 7.39 mm in thickness, yet it doesn't skimp on functionality, performance, or durability.

article_image2

Vivo V50e: Display

With its huge 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, the Vivo V50e offers a vivid, deep contrast, and immersive viewing experience.

Vivo V50e: Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU, which is based on a 4nm technology, powers the phone and ensures effective performance on all tasks. The V50e's 8GB RAM and an extra 8GB of expanded RAM enable seamless multitasking and background app management; according to Vivo, up to 27 apps may run at once.

Also Read | Vivo T4 5G launch imminent: Check out LEAKED design, key specs and colour options


article_image3

Vivo V50e: Camera qualities

The Vivo V50e is primarily focused on photography. For crisp, steady images, even in low light, it has a 50-megapixel primary sensor that uses the Sony IMX882 with OIS. With three different focal lengths—1x (26mm), 1.5x (39mm), and 2x (52mm)—the camera system supports Sony's Multifocal Pro Portrait function, which enables users to take portraits with organic depth and perspective. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 116-degree field of view is also part of the back camera arrangement, making it perfect for group and landscape photography.

The Vivo V50e is ideal for group selfies because of its 50-megapixel Eye-AF Group Selfie camera on the front, which has a 92-degree wide-angle lens. 4K video recording is supported by both the front and back cameras, and for creative filming, there are extra modes including Dual View, Slo-mo, and Micro Movie. By enabling cinematic styles and soft natural lighting in any setting, India-only features like the Wedding Portrait Studio mode and AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 further improve the shooting experience.
 

article_image4

Vivo V50e: Battery

One of the device's main features is its battery life. 90W FlashCharge, the quickest charging available on a Vivo V-series phone, is supported by the 5,600mAh battery. With Vivo's in-house battery management technology, which sustains performance over 4.5 years of normal usage, the phone offers remarkable endurance and long-term battery health despite its thin design.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Check out LEAKED specs, features and price!

Vivo V50e: Price, colours and availability

There are two versions of the Vivo V50e: the 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 28,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB model costs Rs 30,999. Pearl White and Sapphire Blue are the two colors that will be offered. The gadget will go on sale on April 17 on Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail shops throughout India. Pre-booking has already started.
 

