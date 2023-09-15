Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's endearing romance in THIS scene

    Karan Johar shared a deleted scene featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. You can't miss watching it. Do see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's endearing romance in that scene.

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's endearing romance in THIS scene vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

    Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-led Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani achieved incredible success upon its release. The film marked the return of Karan Johar as a director and filmmaker, post seven long years. However, shortly after the movie got so much unexpected success and love globally, the director revealed that he had to make some sacrifices during the editing process in order to maintain a shorter runtime. Taking to his official Instagram handle, noted filmmaker Karan Johar dropped and unveiled a deleted scene from the romantic film. You can not miss watching it. This scene seems to be a follow-up after the monologue of Ranveer Singh on cancel culture, which was a part of the compelling storyline and intriguing multilayered narrative.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss season 17: Salman Khan is back; this year's theme is all about dil, dhimag aur dum (WATCH)

    In this scene, Rocky reconciles with Rani and apologises for his rude behaviour and hurtful misbehaviour of his family. The line, Love hai toh sab hai, is a remarkable part of this scene, which was discussed during the success celebration bash of the film. Posting that scene on Instagram, a sweet caption by Karan mentioned the iconic dialogue of the film, "Bas love hai toh sab hai..#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    In the scene, Ranveer climbs up to a window to meet Alia and finally apologises for his rude behaviour and hurtful misbehaviour of his family. Given the portrayal of his character, Rocky, with persistent and childlike qualities, he resorts to holding onto the feet of Alia (Rani) when she initially declines to listen to him. This scene showcases their charming chemistry, emotional connection and romance. At the end, Rocky says, "Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani hai yaar it is not dandruff. Ki ek jahtke mein saaf ho jaaye", as he hugs Alia tight.

    Made on a budget of Rs 160 crores, this Karan Johar directorial is still running successfully at theatres and reportedly collected Rs 350 crores worldwide and became the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film and third-highest-grossing Hindi film. The film also marked the return of Karan Johar as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and the second film of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy.

    ALSO READ: 'Jawan' box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's movie to soon reach the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese's film wins audiences heart? Read THIS RBA

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese's film wins audiences heart? Read THIS

    Is Govinda in legal trouble? Actor to be questioned by EOW in connection to Rs 1000 crore pan-India ponzi scam RBA

    Is Govinda in legal trouble? Actor to be questioned by EOW in connection to Rs 1000 crore pan-India ponzi scam

    Bigg Boss season 17: Salman Khan is back; this year's theme is all about dil, dhimag aur dum (WATCH) RBA

    Bigg Boss season 17: Salman Khan is back; this year's theme is all about dil, dhimag aur dum (WATCH)

    Changure Bangaru Raja REVIEW: Hit or Flop? Is Ravi Teja's latest comedy thriller worth your time? RBA

    Changure Bangaru Raja REVIEW: Hit or Flop? Is Ravi Teja's latest comedy thriller worth your time?

    Jawan box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's movie to soon reach the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide RBA

    'Jawan' box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's movie to soon reach the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 6-year-old injured as mike explodes while singing rkn

    Kerala: 6-year-old injured as mike explodes while singing

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 346 September 15 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 346 September 15 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese's film wins audiences heart? Read THIS RBA

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese's film wins audiences heart? Read THIS

    Is Govinda in legal trouble? Actor to be questioned by EOW in connection to Rs 1000 crore pan-India ponzi scam RBA

    Is Govinda in legal trouble? Actor to be questioned by EOW in connection to Rs 1000 crore pan-India ponzi scam

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah, Siraj, and Pandya are likely to be rested, while Iyer's availability remains uncertain osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah, Siraj and Pandya are likely to be rested, while Iyer's availability remains uncertain

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon