'Jawan' box office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's movie to soon reach the Rs 700-crore mark worldwide

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's latest film 'Jawan' is an epic blockbuster. It keeps breaking records every day at the box office. The film directed by Atlee, the action-thriller, is doing well worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan's flick 'Jawan' box office performance has been spectacular. The film, released on September 7, is on its way to joining the Rs 400-crore club in India. On September 14, it collected Rs 386 crore in domestic collections. The action-thriller, directed by Atlee, is also performing well internationally.

'Jawan' is causing a box office tsunami. On Day 1, the film grossed Rs 74.50 crore in India across all languages. The film became the highest opening day in Hindi cinema history, grossing Rs 129.06 crore globally. According to trade sources, 'Jawan' made Rs 18 crore net in India on Day 8, September 14. As a result, India's total collection currently stands at Rs 386.28 crore. On September 14, 'Jawan' had a total occupancy of 20.04 percent.

Since its premiere, Jawan has shattered many box office records. It has been the best-ever Hindi opening weekend at global and domestic box offices. The film is also the highest-earning single-day film of all time. It was also the first Hindi film to join the Rs 200 crore club in just three days.

Meanwhile, the film's international gross has now surpassed Rs 660 crore. It will shortly surpass Rs 700 crore.

About Jawan

'Jawan,' directed by Tamil director Atlee, was released globally in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone specialise in the high-octane action thriller. At its core, 'Jawan' is a father-son narrative that exposes many social and political themes via its hero, played by Shah Rukh. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra all feature in the film, as does Sanjay Dutt in a cameo.

'Jawan,' a Red Chillies Entertainment production, is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is a commercial entertainment with SRK playing two characters. Filming was place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film and made his Bollywood debut as a solo composer.