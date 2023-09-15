Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss season 17: Salman Khan is back; this year's theme is all about dil, dhimag aur dum (WATCH)

    Salman Khan returning with Bigg Boss 17 with a fresh theme. In the teaser video, Salman Khan shows three avatars and tells about the new theme, which is Dil, dhimag aur Dum.

    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 9:14 AM IST

    Salman Khan is back with a bang with season 17 of Bigg Boss. The first teaser for the highly awaited reality programme has been released, increasing fans' excitement and interest. In the teaser video, Salman Khan appears in three avatars and discusses the new subject, Dil, dhimag, and Dum. 

    In the teaser, his first avatar, Dil, is shown wearing Qawwal's attire, while his second avatar, Dimag, is seen wearing spectacles and holding a tube light on the right side. Dum, the third and last avatar, is dressed like a member of the military forces.

    As soon as the teaser was released on social media, fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm. The creators captioned the image, "Iss baar Bigg Boss dikhaayenge ek alag rang, jisse dekhhar reh jaayenge aap sab dang... Dekhiya #BiggBoss17 17 jald hi, sirf #colors par". One user wrote, "Wow, I am soooo excited..waiting". Another user wrote, "Super duper excited like always". "can't wait, excited to watch", wrote the third user.

    Salman Khan recently hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2, which captivated fans with several twists and turns in the game and surprising wildcard entry. Elvish Yadav, a wildcard candidate, was crowned Bigg Boss OTT 2 champion, with Abhishek Malhan finishing as first runner-up.

    The Bigg Boss 17 tentative contestants list is provided below. However, the officials have made no formal statement, but one will be made shortly.

    • Karan Patel
    • Nisha
    • Nusrat Jahan
    • Munawar Farooki
    • Zain Imam
    • Kevin Almasifar
    • Sheenu Ahuja
    • Shivangi Joshi
    • Munmun Dutta
    • Anjali Arora
    • Ankita Lokhande
    • Kanika mann
    • Akansha Puri
    • Raj Kundra 
