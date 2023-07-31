Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Choudhury's dance win audience's hearts

Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Choudhury's 'Dola Re Dola' Kathak dance performance in the Durga Puja scene in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' wows fans. Cheers, whistles, and applause fill the theatres as fans love their unique Devdas rendition. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury deliver a stunning performance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' with their Dola Re Dola act. Playing the roles of Rocky and Chandon Chatterjee, Alia Bhatt's on-screen father, their chemistry is electric. In the movie's second half, Karan Johar includes a Durga Puja scene where Rocky surprises everyone with his Kathak dance skills alongside Chandon on stage, dressed in red attire. The captivating dance sequence has won hearts, showcasing the versatile talents of the actors.

Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chowdhury's stunning reimagining of the hit 'Devdas' song's performance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has left fans in awe.

The unique rendition of the iconic scene came as a delightful surprise, garnering massive praise from fans. Audiences in Mumbai and Kolkata were seen hooting, cheering, whistling, and clapping during the scene, expressing their sheer joy and appreciation for the duo's Kathak dance skills and on-screen chemistry. The electrifying performance, filled with passion and energy, sets the screen on fire and showcases the actors' impeccable talents. The unforgettable sequence culminates with the energetic song 'Dhindhora Baje Re,' further adding to the film's appeal and making it a memorable experience for audiences worldwide.

Tota Roy Chowdhury's remarkable portrayal of a Kathak dancer who moves to Delhi with his family in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is earning him accolades from fans. His performance is being praised for its depth and authenticity, adding to the overall positive reception of the movie.

Reportedly, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has earned Rs 44.50 crores in its first three days at the box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the movie collected Rs 11.50 crores on its opening day and over Rs 16 crores on the second day of its release.

