Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jailer actor' Superstar' Rajinikanth opens up about his biggest mistake, 'Alcoholism'; here's what he said

    Rajinikanth was at the audio launch of the Jailer event, where he opened up about battling alcoholism and called it the biggest mistake of his life. Jailer has been written and directed by Nelson Dipkumar. It is all set to release on August 10.

    Jailer actor Superstar Rajinikanth opens up about his biggest mistake, 'Alcoholism'; here's what he said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

    Rajinikanth will soon be seen in the forthcoming action film Jailer. The film has already captured audiences, and its song Kaavaalaa is trending. Well, the actor recently appeared at the audio premiere of the Jailer event. During the occasion, he discussed his battle with alcoholism, calling it the biggest mistake of his life.

    "If there had been no alcohol in my life, I would have served the society," he stated during the ceremony. "Alcoholism is life's biggest mistake," he said. He also added that if not for alcohol, he would have done far better in life and become a much greater star than he is now. This is not the first time he has addressed the topic of drinking. In his film Kaala, his character loses his wife due to his carelessness after getting drunk. That was the first time the actor, who till then had used alcohol and cigarettes as style statements, showed them in a bad light.

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bali: 'Kushi' actress shares some cool photos and video from her vacay

    On the same occasion, the actor said that when he initially heard the song, Hukam, he loved it but urged the creators to remove the phrase "superstar" from it. Rajinikanth has stated that the word "superstar" irritates him.

    Rajinikanth was also questioned over the song's lyrics, which some social media users believed were "conceived to be anti-actor Thalapathy Vijay." In response, Rajinikanth stated, "In birds, crow disturbs everyone." Eagle never bothers anyone. When the crow disturbs the eagle, it does nothing and moves on to the next level. Crow can compete for a stage but never soar higher."

    Nelson Dipkumar wrote and directed Jailer, produced by Kalanithi Maran under the umbrella of Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth plays the lead in the film, with Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mirnaa Menon, Vinayakan, and Yogi Babu.

    Also Read: Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha scene will leave you stunned

    Anirudh Ravichander created the film's soundtrack, while Vijay Kannan did the cinematography. Jailer, Rajinikanth's 169th film, is planned to be released on August 10.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for Prabhas, Anushka Shetty's fans; Baahubali couple to do movie together? Read this RBA

    Good news for Prabhas, Anushka Shetty's fans; Baahubali couple to do movie together? Read this

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Disha Vakani is returning as 'Dayaben'; read details RBA

    'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Disha Vakani is returning as 'Dayaben'; read details

    Entertainment Athiya Shetty mesmerises as showstopper at Indian Couture Week 2023, earns praise from husband KL Rahulosf

    Athiya Shetty mesmerises as showstopper at Indian Couture Week 2023, earns praise from husband KL Rahul

    Kangana Ranaut again attacks Karan Johar and 'RARKPK', saying, 'he makes film hit with money'; read on RBA

    Kangana Ranaut again attacks Karan Johar and 'RARKPK', saying, 'he makes film hit with money'; read on

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bali: 'Kushi' actress shares some cool photos and video from her vacay RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bali: 'Kushi' actress shares some cool photos and video from her vacay

    Recent Stories

    Paste Power: 7 reasons you should not wash your mouth after brushing LMA

    Paste Power: 7 reasons you should not wash your mouth after brush

    Delhi Ordinance will not be tabled in Parliament today: Pralhad Joshi AJR

    Delhi Ordinance will not be tabled in Parliament today: Pralhad Joshi

    Fish Care: 7 essential tips for happy and healthy Pet Fishes MSW

    Fish Care: 7 essential tips for happy and healthy Pet Fishes

    iPhone 15 may finally get rid of notch likely to replace with Dynamic Island Report gcw

    iPhone 15 may finally get rid of notch and replace it with Dynamic Island: Report

    'Goblin' to 'Moon Lovers': 7 heart-breaking K-drama series on OTT MSW

    'Goblin' to 'Moon Lovers': 7 heart-breaking K-drama series on OTT

    Recent Videos

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon