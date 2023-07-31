Jailer actor' Superstar' Rajinikanth opens up about his biggest mistake, 'Alcoholism'; here's what he said

Rajinikanth was at the audio launch of the Jailer event, where he opened up about battling alcoholism and called it the biggest mistake of his life. Jailer has been written and directed by Nelson Dipkumar. It is all set to release on August 10.

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in the forthcoming action film Jailer. The film has already captured audiences, and its song Kaavaalaa is trending. Well, the actor recently appeared at the audio premiere of the Jailer event. During the occasion, he discussed his battle with alcoholism, calling it the biggest mistake of his life.

"If there had been no alcohol in my life, I would have served the society," he stated during the ceremony. "Alcoholism is life's biggest mistake," he said. He also added that if not for alcohol, he would have done far better in life and become a much greater star than he is now. This is not the first time he has addressed the topic of drinking. In his film Kaala, his character loses his wife due to his carelessness after getting drunk. That was the first time the actor, who till then had used alcohol and cigarettes as style statements, showed them in a bad light.

On the same occasion, the actor said that when he initially heard the song, Hukam, he loved it but urged the creators to remove the phrase "superstar" from it. Rajinikanth has stated that the word "superstar" irritates him.

Rajinikanth was also questioned over the song's lyrics, which some social media users believed were "conceived to be anti-actor Thalapathy Vijay." In response, Rajinikanth stated, "In birds, crow disturbs everyone." Eagle never bothers anyone. When the crow disturbs the eagle, it does nothing and moves on to the next level. Crow can compete for a stage but never soar higher."

Nelson Dipkumar wrote and directed Jailer, produced by Kalanithi Maran under the umbrella of Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth plays the lead in the film, with Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mirnaa Menon, Vinayakan, and Yogi Babu.

Anirudh Ravichander created the film's soundtrack, while Vijay Kannan did the cinematography. Jailer, Rajinikanth's 169th film, is planned to be released on August 10.