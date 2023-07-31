Kangana Ranaut again attacks Karan Johar and 'RARKPK', saying, 'he makes film hit with money'; read on

Kangana Ranaut attacks Karan Johar again after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was declared a hit and slams the filmmaker for manipulating the audience with fake numbers at the box office.

Many netizens have labelled Kangana Ranaut as an unhappy and jealous lady after she repeatedly slammed and attacked Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. Kangana's reality is that she targeted them personally and did some unpleasant things, from alleging Ranbir is seeking to have a relationship with her to calling their marriage phoney and the delivery of baby Raha merely for movie promotion.

And now she's blaming Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's success, posting old footage of the filmmaker discussing how he can combine hits and flops in an interview with all the other filmmakers there.

Also Read: BTS star Jungkook loves Indian food; the singer talks about naan, chicken makhani and more

Kangana has slammed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success as a deceptive act and a foul over blaming Karan Johar for everything, even his entire existence. And Kangana's current act makes her appear exceedingly tiny, and many are pleading with her to stop, let go of the past, and move on.

Some are urging her to recover quickly. Kangana is also receiving advice from a few followers concerned about her mental health and encouraging her to be bold enough to accept someone else's success and failure. While blasting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actress blew the Manikarnika trumpet once again.

Also Read: Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha scene will leave you stunned

Kangana uploaded a video of Karan Johar talking about influencing box office performance on her Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar's feud began over 6 years ago on his Koffee sofa, and everyone has moved on except Kangana. We hope that one day she will be able to let go of the negative and focus only on her work, which will undoubtedly grow.