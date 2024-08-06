Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    REAL or FAKE? Did Rimi Sen undergo plastic surgery? Here's what we know

    Bollywood actress Rimi Sen shared new pictures on Instagram. While some on the internet assumed the star of plastic surgery, she emphasised that she just had fillers and Botox injections.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    Rimi Sen, an actor who has acted in films like Dhoom, Golmaal—Fun Unlimited, and Johnny Gaddaar, recently gained notice after a Reddit user shared 'Before and After' images. As the photographs gained traction on the internet, many suspected that Rimi had undergone surgery. The star, however, laughed off the rumour and stated that she only gets "fillers, Botox, and PRP treatment" done.

    Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Rimi addressed speculations about her receiving cosmetic surgery and stated, "Agar logon ko aisa lag raha hai ki maine plastic surgery karvayi hai.. if it's in a good way, it's very good for me. Bina plastic surgery karvaye hi log bol rahe hain. I have only got fillers, Botox, PRP treatment done, nothing else."

    A post shared by Rimi Sen (@subhamitra03)

    The 42-year-old performer discussed her ideas on cosmetic treatments, admitting that she is open to having a facelift in the future. She added that there are many great surgeons outside of India who specialise in facelifts, and that she could consider having the operation done after she gets 50.

    "One shouldn't need to get plastic surgery done unless someone is on the run after committing any crime! There are so many good doctors outside India who are very good at facelifts. I too want to get it done, but I will think about it after I cross the age of 50. Abhi inn sab se kaam chal raha hai (As of now, these are enough)," Rimi said.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rimi Sen (@subhamitra03)

    However, the Dhoom actress is interested whether people loved her skin in her most recent images or whether they believe her face has to be corrected. "If you think what I've done is terrible, tell me how I can fix it so I can tell my physicians where they're incorrect. "I can say isko correct kar do (Please correct it)," she stated.

    In addition to film roles, Rimi Sen has appeared in the TV reality series Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Bigg Boss 9. 

