Abhishek Bachchan will NEVER forgive Kareena Kapoor for THIS reason

Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan made their acting debuts together in the 2000 film Refugee.
However, the shoot was not as flawless as one might expect as Kareena Kapoor was hesitant to film romantic scenes with Abhishek Bachchan.
In an old interview, Abhishek said, “I will never forgive you for ruining me in that scene."
"I remember the first thing you ever said to me was that AB, this is our first romantic scene together, and how can I fall in love with you? You’re like my brother.”
Kareena and Abhishek had a special connection as her sister, Karisma Kapoor, was set to marry the actor.
Although Karisma Kapoor did not become the Bachchan bahu and married Sanjay Kapur in 2003.