Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan will NEVER forgive Kareena Kapoor for THIS reason

Image credits: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan film debut

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan made their acting debuts together in the 2000 film Refugee. 

Image credits: instagram

Romantic scenes

However, the shoot was not as flawless as one might expect as Kareena Kapoor was hesitant to film romantic scenes with Abhishek Bachchan.

Image credits: Social Media

How Kareena ruined the scene

In an old interview, Abhishek said, “I will never forgive you for ruining me in that scene."

Image credits: instagram

How Kareena ruined the scene

"I remember the first thing you ever said to me was that AB, this is our first romantic scene together, and how can I fall in love with you? You’re like my brother.”

Image credits: Instagram

Abhishek and Karisma Kapoor

Kareena and Abhishek had a special connection as her sister, Karisma Kapoor, was set to marry the actor.

Image credits: karishma kapoor/instagram

Karisma Kapoor marriage

Although Karisma Kapoor did not become the Bachchan bahu and married Sanjay Kapur in 2003.

Image credits: karishma kapoor/instagram
Find Next One