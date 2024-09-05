Vastu Secrets: Know the BEST placement for your Laughing Buddha to attract money

According to Vastu Shastra, placing a Laughing Buddha statue at home is considered auspicious. However, the direction in which it is placed plays a crucial role in attracting positive energy and prosperity. Let's explore the ideal placement for a Laughing Buddha statue in your home.

It is believed that placing a Buddha statue at home brings peace and prosperity. More than just placing a Laughing Buddha statue, it is important to consider in which direction it should be placed. Vastu Shastra provides guidance on how to place the Buddha statue to attract positive energy and promote peace in the home.

Some people buy and keep a Laughing Buddha statue at home, believing it to represent Kubera, the Hindu god of wealth. However, this is wrong. In Chinese Feng Shui, the Laughing Buddha, also known as Budai or Hotei, is a symbol of happiness, prosperity, and abundance. Although the Laughing Buddha is associated with attracting wealth and good fortune, it is not related to Kubera. Many people use this statue to enhance the prosperity of their home and to invite positive energy and well-being. Placing a Laughing Buddha statue in the home can attract wealth and happiness.

Which direction to place? To attract good luck and potential financial gains, place the Laughing Buddha statue in the southeast direction of your home. The east direction is considered the treasure zone, so placing the statue there increases family harmony and reduces conflicts. It is believed that the Laughing Buddha removes negative thoughts and enhances positivity. You can place the Laughing Buddha statue in any room of your home, including the living room, bedroom, or dining room.

Latest Videos