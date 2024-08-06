KL Rahul third-wheeled between Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma? Read on

Entertainment
KL Rahul fondly recalled that he third-wheeled between Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on one of their dates. Here's what he said
KL Rahul opened up about his disappointing debut during the 2014 Test match against Australia at Melbourne. He struggled with his performance, which affected his morale
During this rough patch, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli provided crucial support. Anushka noticed Rahul’s dejection and reached out to him, offering emotional support
KL Rahul humorously described his experience of being a 'third wheel' on Anushka and Virat's dinner date. He joined them for a meal, where they shared their own career struggles
Anushka, Virat not only comforted Rahul but also took him out frequently in the week leading up to his next game. Their encouragement played a significant role
Rahul expressed gratitude towards Anushka and Virat for their support. He acknowledged their continued friendship, often exchanging messages, mostly about his dog
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, remains close to Anushka and Virat. They were spotted together during a UK trip, captured in a cheerful group photo shared by Anushka on Instagram