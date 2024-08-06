Entertainment

KL Rahul third-wheeled between Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma? Read on

KL Rahul fondly recalled that he third-wheeled between Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on one of their dates. Here's what he said

KL Rahul's Underwhelming Debut

KL Rahul opened up about his disappointing debut during the 2014 Test match against Australia at Melbourne. He struggled with his performance, which affected his morale

Anushka and Virat's Support

During this rough patch, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli provided crucial support. Anushka noticed Rahul’s dejection and reached out to him, offering emotional support

The 'Third Wheel' Experience

KL Rahul humorously described his experience of being a 'third wheel' on Anushka and Virat's dinner date. He joined them for a meal, where they shared their own career struggles

Encouragement from the Couple

Anushka, Virat not only comforted Rahul but also took him out frequently in the week leading up to his next game. Their encouragement played a significant role

Ongoing Friendship

Rahul expressed gratitude towards Anushka and Virat for their support. He acknowledged their continued friendship, often exchanging messages, mostly about his dog

UK Trip with Friends

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, remains close to Anushka and Virat. They were spotted together during a UK trip, captured in a cheerful group photo shared by Anushka on Instagram

