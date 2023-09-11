Raveena Tandon opens up about 'friendly rivalry' with her best buddy Govinda; Know details

Raveena Tandon revealed that Govinda is her best bud from the industry. The actress further said that they share a friendly rivalry when on sets and shared fun memories about the same. She spoke about this in-depth in a recent interview.

Govinda stepped into the Hindi film industry with the film Ilzaam in 1986. In 1991, debutant Raveena Tandon impressed critics and cinephiles with her power-packed performance in Patthar Ke Phool. While they had their respective acting journeys, the actors came up with commercially successful films when paired together in Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Aunty No. 1, among others.

According to an Indian news wire agency, when the actress got quipped about the one Bollywood star she shares a special bond with, Raveena Tandon said that it is her co-star Govinda. She said, "I have amazing friends in the industry, from the enchanting Madhuri Dixit to the ever-graceful Shilpa Shetty and the unforgettable Sridevi. But if I had to pick one ride-or-die, it would have to be Govinda, lovingly known as Chi Chi. We both have always shared a deep love for music and dancing. My comic timing improved significantly because of Govinda."

Sharing her experience while filming iconic and popular songs like Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, the Laadla actress said, "Even in our dance collaborations, we were lightning fast. We completed Kahi Disco Main Jaye in just one and a half days and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare in a single day. We would start shooting early in the morning at 9:30-10:00 am and wrap up by 6:00 pm. We used to shoot the Antara and Mukhda simultaneously. And oh, the friendly rivalry – if he aced a shot, I had to give my best. Our chemistry was pure magic, fueled by energy and healthy competition."

With a career spanning more than three decades, Raveena has seen success and failure in equal measures. The actress wowed fans in the 2022 film K.G.F: Chapter 2 and the suspense thriller film One Friday Night in 2023. By the end of this month, her upcoming romantic comedy film Ghudchadi, also starring Sanjay Dutt, is set to release.

