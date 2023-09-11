Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farah Khan talks about Shah Rukh getting multiple takes for 'spitting' scene in Main Hoon Na

    Farah Khan was in conversation with Maniesh Paul on his podcast. The filmmaker shared unknown anecdotes about her directorial debut movie, Main Hoon Na. She opened up on how SRK could not stop laughing while shooting a 'spitting' scene in Main Hoon Na.

    From a dance tutor to one of the star filmmakers of Bollywood, noted filmmaker Farah Khan has come a long way. The choreographer moved to direction in 2004 with her debut film Main Hoon Na. The film is close to her heart and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan and was a blockbuster success. In a conversation with comedian and host Maniesh Paul on his podcast, the director-producer shared some unheard memories and anecdotes about the film.

    During their conversation, Farah Khan shared that actor Shah Rukh Khan was unable to stop his laughter while shooting the spitting scene with Satish Shah. Sharing that the megastar took five to six takes, Farah said, "The Shah Rukh Khan and Satish ji scene was difficult to shoot. We used to make Satish Ji drink water. He would spit on Shah Rukh in that scene. We also kept a backlight to show it clearly. Shah Rukh could not stop laughing in that take. He spent five-six takes laughing. Then I told him, Karle na shot, he is spitting on you. It was also pre-covid, so this was fine."

    From a hot chemistry teacher to a funny Hindi teacher, Main Hoon Na was filled with several characters. Farah Khan revealed that all the characters in the film were inspired by the aunties and uncles of her old society in Nehru Nagar.

    She said, "We grew up in an old housing society in Mumbai called Nehru Nagar. All characters in Main Hoon Na movie were inspired by the aunties and uncles of that society."

    Farah added, "There was an uncle in society who would spit while talking. So, the character of Satish Shah was inspired by him. We had an aunty and uncle who would speak English with a certain accent. We have used that with our characters in the film. My co-writer Rajesh Saathi was also from Nehru Nagar, so we both took inspiration from people living in our society."

