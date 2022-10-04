Rashmika Mandanna recalls being attacked by trolls for kissing scene with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda

Dear Comrade is a Telugu movie which starred Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles in the genre of classic love drama. Although the film was a disaster at the box office, it managed to gain critical acclamation. Rashmika Mandanna, in a recent interview, recalled the days when she was trolled for a kissing scene in the film with Vijay Deverakonda. She called these days her most 'painful days of life.'

Rashmika Mandanna, who was trolled for her bold scenes in Dear Comrade, has said that she found it challenging to get through that phase. The actress added, "There were so many painful moments and painful things I would read the trolls. And I would have these constant dreams where you feel like you are the only one, everyone has turned their backs on you, and you are calling out for them. That was a constant dream, I don't know what it was, and I don't know how it was. I would wake up with such dreams and cry myself to bed."

Rashmika Mandanna has been busy promoting her Hindi film 'Goodbye' with the legend Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The movie will mark her debut in the Bollywood industry and is set to release in theatres on October 7. the other projects she is working on are- her iconic character as Srivalli in the second instalment of the popular franchise movie Pushpa: The Rule(part two). Sukumaran will also direct this sequel. Allu Arjun will be seen in the Pushpa Raj avatar.

In addition, she has also signed up to play the leading lady in the direction of Vamsi Paidipally's Varisu opposite Thalapathy Vijay, which will be a family entertainer. The film has already created a lot of hype and enthusiasm among movie buffs.

