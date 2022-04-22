Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's age difference: From their wedding date to venue

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 7:10 PM IST

    According to reports, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara might marry this June. Both have been in love for the past few years.  

    For the past several years, Kollywood celebrity couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been in love. The lovely duo has gone on multiple international vacations together and thoroughly enjoyed each other's company. According to reports, the couple has been prepared for Vignesh and Nayanthara to take their romance to the next level.

    According to sources, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara plan to marry in June. According to reports, the pair has chosen to take the plunge and marry in June 2022. This is a fascinating development for the couple's fans.

    However, the pair has yet to send an official statement on the same. A few close sources have confirmed that the much-talked-about wedding will be happening in the above mentioned month. 

    Nayanthara

    While working on Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vignesh and Nayanthara are claimed to have developed a fondness for each other and eventually fell in love. Nayanthara is now 37 years old, while Vignesh is 36 years old.

    However, Vignesh and Nayanthara are currently looking forward to the theatrical premiere of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is scheduled for April 28th. Also Read: The Kardashian: Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill daughter Kylie Jenner

    Vignesh Shivan directed the film, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the key roles. The film has received positive reviews and is likely to have a successful opening in Tamil Nadu. Also Read: Is Janhvi Kapoor ready for marriage? Look at her 5 bridal looks

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Earth Day 2022 Grammy-winner Ricky Kej shares winning speech on co-existence watch drb

    World Earth Day 2022: Grammy-winner Ricky Kej shares winning speech on ‘co-existence’; watch

    Kareen Kapoor Khan trolled for Akshaya Tritiya ad here is why drb

    Kareen Kapoor Khan trolled for Akshaya Tritiya ad; here’s why

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film RBA

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black RBA

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black

    Hollywood Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about Lets burn Amber drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Trivial fight over mobile addiction turns tragic as man kills wife-dnm

    Tragic end to trivial fight over mobile addiction as man strangulates wife to death in Karnataka's Mysuru

    GAT-B,BET 2022: Exams starting from April 23, check important details here -adt

    GAT-B/BET 2022: Exams starting from April 23, check important details here

    Lewis Hamilton confirms Chelsea bid; reveals was bullied into being Arsenal fan snt

    Lewis Hamilton confirms Chelsea bid; reveals was bullied into being Arsenal fan

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting's family member tests Covid-19 positive; DC's head coach isolated snt

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting's family member tests Covid-19 positive; DC's head coach isolated

    How to buy a perfect mango? Here are some do's & don'ts while purchasing juicy mangos RBA

    How to buy a perfect mango? Here are some do's & don'ts while purchasing juicy mangos

    Recent Videos

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    Video Icon
    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon