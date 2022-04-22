Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's age difference: From their wedding date to venue

According to reports, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara might marry this June. Both have been in love for the past few years.

For the past several years, Kollywood celebrity couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have been in love. The lovely duo has gone on multiple international vacations together and thoroughly enjoyed each other's company. According to reports, the couple has been prepared for Vignesh and Nayanthara to take their romance to the next level.

According to sources, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara plan to marry in June. According to reports, the pair has chosen to take the plunge and marry in June 2022. This is a fascinating development for the couple's fans.

However, the pair has yet to send an official statement on the same. A few close sources have confirmed that the much-talked-about wedding will be happening in the above mentioned month.

While working on Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vignesh and Nayanthara are claimed to have developed a fondness for each other and eventually fell in love. Nayanthara is now 37 years old, while Vignesh is 36 years old.

However, Vignesh and Nayanthara are currently looking forward to the theatrical premiere of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is scheduled for April 28th.