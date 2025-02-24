Urvashi Rautela meets 'Pushpa' director Sukumar during India-Pakistan match at Dubai [WATCH]

Ahead of her 31st birthday on February 25, 2025, Urvashi Rautela had a sweet surprise during the India vs. Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai. The stadium staff celebrated her early birthday with a cake. The actress, who has several major projects lined up, expressed her gratitude on social media

Urvashi Rautela is set to celebrate her 31st birthday on February 25, 2025. However, ahead of her special day, the actress experienced an unexpected yet delightful moment during the high-energy India vs. Pakistan Champions Trophy cricket match in Dubai on February 23. As she enjoyed the thrilling game, the stadium staff surprised her with an early birthday celebration, presenting her with a delicious cake.

A video from the stadium captured Urvashi beaming with her signature dazzling smile while posing with the cake from the stands. Grateful for the heartfelt gesture, she took to social media to express her appreciation. In an Instagram post, she shared a video of the celebration and conveyed her gratitude to the staff for the surprise.

For the occasion, Urvashi looked stunning in a pink halter-neck gown with a plunging neckline.

In another post, the actress was seen shaking hands with renowned South Indian film director and screenwriter Sukumar. Congratulating him on his achievements, she expressed her admiration for his work and dedication.

Urvashi has been making headlines for her latest film, Daaku Maharaaj, where she stars alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. Reports suggest that she has charged a massive fee for the project, surpassing what Alia Bhatt was paid for RRR. While Alia was rumored to have received Rs 9 crore for her role, Urvashi has reportedly charged Rs 9.2 crore for Daaku Maharaaj.

The film follows the gripping journey of Balakrishna’s character, who initially fights against injustice as a determined officer alongside his wife. However, certain circumstances lead him down a different path, turning him into the fearless outlaw, Daaku Maharaaj. As he takes on a powerful and ruthless family, he becomes the voice of the oppressed, seeking vengeance and justice in his own way.

Meanwhile, Urvashi has a packed schedule with numerous exciting projects ahead. She is collaborating with Kamal Haasan and director Shankar for Indian 2, reuniting with Aftab Shivdasani for Kasoor 2, and working on a film alongside Jassie Gill. Additionally, she will be seen in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar and Inspector Avinash 2 opposite Randeep Hooda. On the international front, she is set to feature in a music video with Jason Derulo. Adding to her diverse lineup, Urvashi will also be portraying Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic.

