Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter bids goodbye, temperature to rise post Shiv Ratri? Check HERE

The winter season is coming to an end. Although the intensity of winter had decreased since January, the temperature has started to rise in February

Winter's Farewell Bell

Capriciousness of Clouds and Rain

Due to the capriciousness of clouds and rain, the temperature has been fluctuating since the end of January and the beginning of February

Message from the Weather Office

According to the message from Alipore Weather Office, winter will bid farewell for now. The heat will gradually increase

4-5 Days Weather Forecast

The weather will remain dry in South Bengal for the next 4-5 days. There is a possibility of scattered rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri in North Bengal. The remaining districts will remain dry

Kolkata Weather

For the next 2 days, the minimum temperature in Kolkata will be around 20 and the maximum temperature will be around 30. Mainly clear sky in Kolkata. No chance of rain for now. Same temperature in dry weather till Wednesday

Weather Change After Shivaratri

Dry weather in South Bengal for the next four to five days. There is practically no chance of rain. The temperature is decreasing significantly due to storms and rain. It may remain the same for the next two days. The temperature will start rising after two days. That is, the weather will start changing after Shivaratri

North Bengal Weather

Possibility of light rain in the mountainous areas of North Bengal. Possibility of light snowfall in the high mountainous areas of Darjeeling. Possibility of light rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri. Dense fog in North Bengal. Rain may occur again on Friday in the mountainous areas of Darjeeling Kalimpong

Thursday's Temperature

The temperature will increase slightly from Thursday. The minimum temperature in Kolkata on the weekend will be 24-25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be more than 30 degrees Celsius

Mercury Will Rise From March

Alipore Weather Office has also predicted that the mercury will rise from the month of March. Many people think that the heat will increase this time. It has been very hot for the last few years. Meteorologists believe that this year will be no different

