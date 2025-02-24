WATCH: Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam (VIDEO)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar joined the Triveni Sangam this morning to take a shahi snaan in the sacred waters during Maha Kumbh 2025. He also praised UP CM Yogi Adityanath For 'Good Arrangements'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Monday (February 24). He also took a holy bath in Triveni Sangam amidst tight security. Several photographs and videos of the actor have circulated on social media sites.

After taking the dip and praying, Akshay spoke with the reporters. He also commended Uttar Pradesh's preparedness for Maha Kumbh. "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here..."

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar takes a holy dip in Sangam waters during ongoing #Mahakumbh in UP's Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/rHRM1XrEB0 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

About Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh is, without a doubt, the largest festival of 2025. While a Poorna Kumbh happens every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is even more unique since it is a variant of the Poorna Kumbh that takes place only once every 144 years. In an unusual occurrence, the Moon, Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter all align, making the Maha Kumbh the most auspicious Kumbh Mela and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Over the last month, people worldwide have flocked to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take a sacred plunge in the Triveni Sangam.

#WATCH | Prayagraj | After taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, Actor Akshay Kumar says, "I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here..." pic.twitter.com/CQ5IcsOKZF — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

Akshay, one of the Hindi film industry's most prominent and adored stars, was dressed in a basic white kurta pyjama as he made his way down the ghat through the crowd and into the water. Akshay knelt on the ground with folded hands before rising and stepping into the water to take a shahi naan at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mysterious Saraswati rivers. Drenched from head to toe, he shook hands with admirers before exiting.

Before Akshay, stars such as Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal, and Tamannaah Bhatia went to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh to relish the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Akshay was featured most recently in Sky Force, which starred debutante Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. He has a great schedule ahead of him, with highly anticipated films such as Kesari Chapter 2, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri 3, and Welcome to the Jungle, to mention a few.

