WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during 'Get-Set Baby' promotion

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, riding high on the success of his film Marco, recently found himself at the center of controversy during a promotional event for his upcoming movie Get-Set Baby. A video capturing an intense moment between the actor and a fan has gone viral, sparking divided opinions across social media platforms.

WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during get-set baby promotion SRI
Author
Srishti ms
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 1:37 PM IST

During a promotional event inside a theatre, Mukundan was observed going through a packed area when a fan approached him and recorded the incident on his phone. Initially, the actor appeared to ignore the intrusion, but as the fan approached too closely and continued filming, Mukundan took the phone and tucked it in his pocket.

The fan, who appeared amused at first, followed the actor, expecting a light-hearted exchange. However, Mukundan's severe attitude indicated that he was not pleased with the violation of his personal space. The incident soon gained popularity online, with netizens reacting in various ways.

The video sparked a controversy among fans and social media users. Some have criticised Mukundan for his apparent disrespectful behaviour, stating that performers owe their success to their fans and should be more patient in such situations.

"Celebrities thrive on fan interactions, and this kind of reaction is disappointing," a member of X said.

On the other hand, many people defended Mukundan, arguing that personal space should be respected regardless of prominence.

"People must comprehend boundaries. "He was clearly uncomfortable, but the fan kept filming him," another user added.

Incidents like this underscore the ongoing debate about the boundaries between celebrities and their fans. While popular personalities are used to receiving continual attention, there's a delicate line between appreciation and intrusion. With the rise of social media and cellphones, personal moments are more likely to be captured without consent, leaving little place for privacy.

Despite the issue, Unni Mukundan's career continues to flourish. His most recent film, Marco, which hits theatres on December 20, 2024, has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. It was billed as "India's most violent film," and spectators were drawn by its raw action sequences and dramatic storytelling.

With Get-Set Baby on the horizon, Mukundan is making waves in the industry. It's unclear whether this recent episode will have an impact on his public image, but one thing is certain: his burgeoning renown will keep all eyes on him, both on and off the screen.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's iconic look from 'Om Shanti Om'; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's iconic look from 'Om Shanti Om'; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

WATCH Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam (VIDEO)

Urvashi Rautela meets 'Pushpa' director Sukumar during India-Pakistan match at Dubai [WATCH] ATG

Urvashi Rautela meets 'Pushpa' director Sukumar during India-Pakistan match at Dubai [WATCH]

PM Modi nominates Mohanlal, Omar Abdullah, Mahindra, Shreya Ghoshal, other celebs for campaign against obesity RBA

PM Modi nominates Mohanlal, Omar Abdullah, Mahindra, Shreya Ghoshal, other celebs for campaign against obesity

Champions Trophy 2025: Anushka Sharma REACTS as Virat Kohli scores unbeaten century; Read on ATG

Champion's Trophy 2025: Anushka Sharma REACTS as Virat Kohli scores unbeaten century; Read on

Recent Stories

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here iwh

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income? AJR

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income?

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH RBA

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities iwh

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Smithfield Foods Earns Multiple 'Buy' Calls On Protein Demand Boom, But Retail Yet To Buy In

Recent Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

Video Icon
North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

Video Icon
'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Video Icon