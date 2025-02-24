WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during 'Get-Set Baby' promotion

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, riding high on the success of his film Marco, recently found himself at the center of controversy during a promotional event for his upcoming movie Get-Set Baby. A video capturing an intense moment between the actor and a fan has gone viral, sparking divided opinions across social media platforms.

During a promotional event inside a theatre, Mukundan was observed going through a packed area when a fan approached him and recorded the incident on his phone. Initially, the actor appeared to ignore the intrusion, but as the fan approached too closely and continued filming, Mukundan took the phone and tucked it in his pocket.

The fan, who appeared amused at first, followed the actor, expecting a light-hearted exchange. However, Mukundan's severe attitude indicated that he was not pleased with the violation of his personal space. The incident soon gained popularity online, with netizens reacting in various ways.



The video sparked a controversy among fans and social media users. Some have criticised Mukundan for his apparent disrespectful behaviour, stating that performers owe their success to their fans and should be more patient in such situations.

"Celebrities thrive on fan interactions, and this kind of reaction is disappointing," a member of X said.

On the other hand, many people defended Mukundan, arguing that personal space should be respected regardless of prominence.

"People must comprehend boundaries. "He was clearly uncomfortable, but the fan kept filming him," another user added.

Incidents like this underscore the ongoing debate about the boundaries between celebrities and their fans. While popular personalities are used to receiving continual attention, there's a delicate line between appreciation and intrusion. With the rise of social media and cellphones, personal moments are more likely to be captured without consent, leaving little place for privacy.



Despite the issue, Unni Mukundan's career continues to flourish. His most recent film, Marco, which hits theatres on December 20, 2024, has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. It was billed as "India's most violent film," and spectators were drawn by its raw action sequences and dramatic storytelling.

With Get-Set Baby on the horizon, Mukundan is making waves in the industry. It's unclear whether this recent episode will have an impact on his public image, but one thing is certain: his burgeoning renown will keep all eyes on him, both on and off the screen.



